Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A73 Specifications, Design Tipped via CAD Renders, May Feature 108 Megapixel Camera

Samsung Galaxy A73 Specifications, Design Tipped via CAD Renders, May Feature 108-Megapixel Camera

Samsung Galaxy A73 could sport a similar design to its predecessor, the Galaxy A72.

By David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2021 19:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy A73 Specifications, Design Tipped via CAD Renders, May Feature 108-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Technizo Concept

Samsung Galaxy A73 could come feature a plastic build and a 108-megapixel rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A73 could come with a 108-megapixel rear camera
  • Unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy A73 might feature 5G connectivity
  • The alleged renders suggest that the device might skip the 3.5mm jack

Samsung Galaxy A73 computer-aided design (CAD) renders have surfaced online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what the upcoming phone might look like. The phone is speculated to be available in two colour variants. The Samsung Galaxy A73 could come with a plastic build and punch-hole display. It may feature a 108-megapixel sensor and could be launched as part of the company's 2022 midrange smartphone lineup. It must be noted that Samsung has not yet announced anything regarding this smartphone.

According to renders shared by Dutch website LetsGoDigital and created by Technizo Concept based on leaks and rumours of the phone, the Samsung Galaxy A73 is shown sporting a similar design to its predecessor, the Galaxy A72, down to the quad-camera layout at the back. The volume and power buttons are seen on the right side of the device, while the bottom edge houses both the USB Type-C port and the SIM card tray. The renders show the Samsung Galaxy A73 without a 3.5mm jack, but Samsung is yet to reveal any information about this smartphone and this might change.

Back in September, the Samsung Galaxy A73 was tipped to come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, which has also featured on some other smartphones launched by the South Korean company. The company is speculated to bring optical image stabilisation (OIS) to all A-series smartphones launched in 2022, a feature that was added to this year's Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphones.

Citing the South Korean publication, The Elec, the report says that Samsung could equip the rumoured A-series with a screen from a Chinese manufacturer in order to keep costs low and compete with Chinese brands. Both China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) and Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE) are said to be potential suppliers for the device, according to the report. The Samsung Galaxy A73 could reportedly be launched with Android 12 out of the box and powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, which means it would support 5G connectivity unlike its predecessor. However, it is better to take these claims with a pinch of salt as Samsung has not yet confirmed the Galaxy A73 smartphone.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A72

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Eye-catching design, IP rating
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Good battery life
  • Vibrant AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Not great value for money
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average telephoto camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A72 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A73, Samsung Galaxy A73 specifications, Samsung
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Shiba Coffee Company Burns SHIB Tokens for Every Bag of Coffee It Sells
Instagram Shutting Down Threads App Next Month; Testing the Ability to Add Music to Feed Posts

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A73 Specifications, Design Tipped via CAD Renders, May Feature 108-Megapixel Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data
  2. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Warns Bitcoin Could 'Spoil' Young Indians
  4. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  5. How Paytm CEO Went From Being 'Ineligible' Bachelor to Billionaire
  6. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  7. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  9. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  10. Xiaomi, Redmi Said to Launch Several Devices in India by Year End
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Shutting Down Threads App Next Month; Testing the Ability to Add Music to Feed Posts
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 Specifications, Design Tipped via CAD Renders, May Feature 108-Megapixel Camera
  3. Shiba Coffee Company Burns SHIB Tokens for Every Bag of Coffee It Sells
  4. Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi, Redmi Said to Launch Several Smartphones in India by Year End
  6. Samsung Galaxy A13 Renders Surface Online; Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century Will Take Place on November 19: How to Watch
  8. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Mid-November Update Limited to Select Carriers in US, Japan: Google
  9. Google Meet Introduces New Immersive Backgrounds for Video Calls on Web
  10. Xbox November 2021 Update Brings New Features, Improvements to Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One Consoles, Controllers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com