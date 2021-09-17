Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A73 Specifications Tipped to Include 108-Megapixel Rear Camera

Samsung Galaxy A73's launch date is unknown as of now.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 September 2021 19:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy A73 Specifications Tipped to Include 108-Megapixel Rear Camera

Samsung Galaxy A73 will be a successor to the Galaxy A72 (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy A73 speculated to come with an ISOCELL HM3 sensor
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra come with 108-megapixel sensors
  • Samsung Galaxy A73 rumoured to get optical image stabilisation

Samsung Galaxy A73 has been tipped to come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor for the rear camera. Apart from this, no other information is available about the rumoured A-series smartphone from Samsung. The South Korean tech giant has previously used the 108-megapixel sensor in its flagship smartphones in different iterations. However, it is unclear whether Samsung will use any of the existing sensors in the upcoming Galaxy A73 or if it will use a new 108-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy A73 is rumoured to be a part of the 2022 lineup of A-series smartphones.

A tweet by tipster @GaryeonHan — first spotted by SamMobile — says that Samsung will apply a 108-megapixel sensor to the Galaxy A73. Samsung has earlier used a 108-megapixel sensor in the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, it is not clear if Samsung will use any existing sensor for the Galaxy A73. And since Samsung has not even confirmed the phone yet, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung used an ISOCELL HM3 sensor in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It comes with a 1/1.33-inch sensor with a 0.8 nanometer-sized pixel. A previous report states that the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will get an updated 108-megapixel sensor for the rear camera. It is said that the sensor will be updated and polished with software optimisation rather than a change in hardware.

South Korean publication The Elec previously reported that Samsung will add optical image stabilisation (OIS) to the entire 2022 lineup of Galaxy A-series. Samsung has already included the OIS feature for the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones from this year's A-series range. Even this year's Galaxy A22, which is the entry-level model of the A-series features OIS with its 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy A-series is the most-popular smartphone range from Samsung.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
