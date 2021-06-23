Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A72 Gets June 2021 Android Security Patch With New Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A72 is receiving the update first in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 23 June 2021 11:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy A72 Gets June 2021 Android Security Patch With New Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A72 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 is also receiving privacy and security improvements
  • The size of the update is not known yet
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 earlier received the May security patch

Samsung Galaxy A72 is reportedly receiving a new software update that will bring privacy and security improvements to the smartphone. The update bumps up the phone's OS to June 2021 Android security patch. The update is said to be rolling out in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine with other regions expected to receive it soon. Samsung launched the Galaxy A72 in India in March 2021 powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone was recently updated to May 2021 Android security patch.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is bringing the June 2021 Android security patch to the Galaxy A72 along with some privacy and security improvements. As per a document from Samsung, the June security patch carries 47 fixes from Google and 19 fixes from Samsung.

The update for the Samsung Galaxy A72 carries the firmware version A725FXXU2AUF3, but there is no confirmation regarding the size of the update. It is recommended that your smartphone is updated while put on charging and connected to a strong Wi-Fi. Samsung Galaxy A72 users, starting with Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine, should automatically receive the update. Keen users can navigate to Settings > Software updates > Download and install to manually check for the update.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy A72 in March this year along with the Galaxy A52. The Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone runs One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is a Snapdragon 720G SoC that is paired with 8GB of RAM. It has 256GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Samsung Galaxy A72 features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A72

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Eye-catching design, IP rating
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Good battery life
  • Vibrant AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Not great value for money
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average telephoto camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A72 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A72, June 2021 Android Security Patch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google May Soon Face Antitrust Lawsuit Over Play Store From US States

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A72 Gets June 2021 Android Security Patch With New Update: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  2. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  3. Google App on Android Phones Crashing After Latest Update, Users Report
  4. Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1
  5. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  6. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
  7. SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
  8. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  9. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet to Get YouTube Livestreams, Live Translated Captions, Multiple Hosts Support in Coming Months
  2. Oppo Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  3. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad
  4. Uttarakhand Disaster Caused Due to Rock and Ice Avalanche as per Satellite Data: ESA
  5. Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance
  6. Vat Purnima, Honey, Strawberry, Rose: Here’s How the Upcoming June Full Moon Is Known Across the World
  7. Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499
  8. Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company
  9. Microsoft Edge Getting Tab Sharing Feature With Stable Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specifications Tipped to Get Improvements Over Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com