Samsung Galaxy A72 is reportedly receiving a new software update that will bring privacy and security improvements to the smartphone. The update bumps up the phone's OS to June 2021 Android security patch. The update is said to be rolling out in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine with other regions expected to receive it soon. Samsung launched the Galaxy A72 in India in March 2021 powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone was recently updated to May 2021 Android security patch.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is bringing the June 2021 Android security patch to the Galaxy A72 along with some privacy and security improvements. As per a document from Samsung, the June security patch carries 47 fixes from Google and 19 fixes from Samsung.

The update for the Samsung Galaxy A72 carries the firmware version A725FXXU2AUF3, but there is no confirmation regarding the size of the update. It is recommended that your smartphone is updated while put on charging and connected to a strong Wi-Fi. Samsung Galaxy A72 users, starting with Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine, should automatically receive the update. Keen users can navigate to Settings > Software updates > Download and install to manually check for the update.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy A72 in March this year along with the Galaxy A52. The Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone runs One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is a Snapdragon 720G SoC that is paired with 8GB of RAM. It has 256GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Samsung Galaxy A72 features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

