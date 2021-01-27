Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A72 Appears on US FCC With 25W Charging; Galaxy F62, Galaxy M62 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site

Samsung Galaxy A72 appears to come with the same travel charger that comes bundled with the company’s other phones.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 January 2021 19:02 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A72 could come in both 4G and 5G options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 appeared with model number SM-A725M
  • Bluetooth SIG site reportedly shows Galaxy F62 and Galaxy M62
  • Both Samsung phones appear to have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity

Samsung Galaxy A72 has purportedly surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with 25W fast charging support. The Samsung phone has appeared with the model number SM-A725M. The Samsung Galaxy A72 was also recently spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification and Geekbench benchmarking sites. In addition to the Galaxy A72, the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy M62 have reportedly been listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification site with model numbers SM-E625F_DS and SM-M625F_DS, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy M62 was also recently spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance site with the same model numbers.

The US FCC listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A72 would come with a travel charger that supports 25W fast charging. This appears to be the same charging solution that Samsung has bundled with some of its existing mid-range and premium phones, including the Samsung Galaxy M51 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. A previous report had also suggested 25W charging on the Samsung Galaxy A72.

Apart from the charging details, the FCC listing doesn't give away any other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A72. However, its Geekbench listing suggests the Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone is also rumoured to have a 5G variant and may come with a 6.7-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 was originally rumoured to be the company's first penta-camera phone. However, it was later speculated to come with quad rear cameras instead.

In addition to the purported FCC listing of the Samsung Galaxy A72, the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy M62 have appeared on the Bluetooth SIG site with model numbers SM-E625F_DS and SM-M625F_DS, respectively, as reported by GizmoChina. That listing suggests Bluetooth v5.0 on both phones.

The Samsung Galaxy M62 has also appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance site with the same model number SM-M625F/DS. That listing suggested 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and Android 11.

Details about the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy F62, and the Galaxy M62 are yet to be revealed. The company is also yet to provide clarity on their existence and whether the phones will be specific to any markets.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
