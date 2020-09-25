Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A72 Will be Company’s First Penta-Camera Phone: Report

Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to release early next year.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 25 September 2020 19:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy A72 Will be Company’s First Penta-Camera Phone: Report

Samsung Galaxy A72's penta-camera setup will reportedly feature a 64-megapixel megapixel primary shooter,

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 will reportedly have a penta-camera setup
  • The smartphone will be released early next year
  • It will be Samsung’s first quintuple-camera setup phone

Samsung Galaxy A72 will be the company's first smartphone with a five camera setup, as per a report. The phone will reportedly will be released in the first half of 2021. The penta-camera setup won't be debuted on a Samsung flagship phone, but instead on Galaxy A72, a phone that is expected to be priced in the mid segment. The Galaxy A72 will be the successor to the Galaxy 71 that was released earlier this year.

South Korean publication The Elec reports that the Galaxy A72 will have a penta-camera setup, citing industry sources. The report said that the setup will feature a 64-megapixel megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with optical 3x zoom, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A72 will also have a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front, as per the report. Additionally, the report says that the Galaxy A52 will launch alongside the Galaxy A72. This smartphone will feature quad rear cameras, like its predecessor Galaxy A51.

Samsung Galaxy S72 won't be the first phone to have a penta-camera setup, though. The Nokia 9 PureView already boasts of a five camera setup.

According to the report, the number of camera modules that Samsung applies to smartphone is expected to increase from next year.

As per previous reports, the Galaxy A72 will be one of the A-series phones to have optical image stabilization (OIS). Samsung is reportedly planning to bring OIS technology to the high-end Galaxy A-series models next year. The OIS system with specialised hardware and software tweaks allows the phone to capture sharper images in handheld usage that would otherwise introduce blur.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

