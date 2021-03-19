Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 both will be available for purchase in the country starting today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 March 2021 15:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with up to 8GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 carries an initial price of Rs. 26,499
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 will be available starting at Rs. 27,999
  • Both Samsung phones come in four distinct colours

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 have been launched in India. Both Samsung phones were launched globally earlier this week. Although Samsung brought the Galaxy A52 5G alongside the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, the 5G model isn't coming to the Indian market. The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 come with an IP67-certified dust- and water-resistant builds. The smartphones are also claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life. Other key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 include a 90Hz display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phones come in four distinct colour options and have a matte finish on top.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India has been set at Rs. 26,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A72 carries a price tag of Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 37,999.

In terms of availability, both the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will be available in the country starting today. The phones come in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy A52 include a cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards and EMI transactions, while customers buying the Galaxy A72 will get a cashback of up to Rs. 3,000. Customers can also avail of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1,500 on Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52, respectively, on EMI transactions done via Zest Money. There will also be no-cost EMI offers, with zero down payment and processing charges, across major banks and NBFC partners.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 globally with a starting price of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,200) and EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 37,100), respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone carries a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

samsung galaxy a52 back image gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with quad rear cameras

 

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy A52 carries a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has 128GB of onboard storage as standard that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy A52 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 25W fast charging, though it's bundled with a 15W charger. Besides, it measures 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. On the optics front, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter to offer 3x optical zoom. Samsung has also provided a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

For storing content, the Samsung Galaxy A72 has up to 256GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone comes with basic connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support (compatible charger is bundled). Lastly, the phone measures 165.0x77.4x8.4mm and weighs 203 grams.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.9 Update With February 2021 Android Security Patch
Dell Adds Cherry MX Mechanical Keyboard to Alienware m17 R4, Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptops Lineup

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
