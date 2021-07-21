Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Receive Major Camera Improvements; Galaxy M51 Getting 360 Audio: Reports

Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Receive Major Camera Improvements; Galaxy M51 Getting 360 Audio: Reports

Samsung Galaxy A72 gets July 2021 Android security patch, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy M51 get June 2021 security update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 July 2021 11:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Receive Major Camera Improvements; Galaxy M51 Getting 360 Audio: Reports

(L-R) Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy M51 run Android 11-based One UI 3.1

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy M51 update is rolling out in India
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 update is rolling out in Bolivia, Panama
  • 360 Audio works best with Galaxy Buds Pro, as per the company

Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 are reportedly receiving the June and July 2021 Android security patch, respectively. In addition to the latest security patch, the update for both smartphones also brings a host of changes to the gallery, camera, call quality, and more. The update is currently rolling out in India, Bolivia, and Panama and is expected to reach other markets soon. Samsung Galaxy M51 is also reportedly receiving an update in India that brings the June 2021 Android security patch along with 360 Audio capability.

According to a report by TizenHelp, Samsung is updating the Galaxy A72 (Review) and Galaxy A52 (Review) with the June 2021 and July 2021 Android security patch, respectively. Along with that, the smartphones are also getting an updated Gallery which adds a new 'view remastered picture' feature and the phones can now reportedly analyse images to find "optimum resolution, brightness, colour and sharpness, and recommends optimised images." The camera on both smartphones has also received improved stability and picture quality. The smartphones have also received an improved call quality and stability for facial recognition.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy M51 (Review) is receiving the June 2021 security patch along with an enhanced Quick Share, Google Rich Communication Services (RCS), and 360 Audio. The 360 Audio capability will help Galaxy Buds Pro users replicate multi-dimensional sound via Dolby Head tracking technology.

The Galaxy A72 update, with firmware version A725FXXU2AUF3, is releasing in India while the Galaxy A52 update is releasing in Bolivia and Panama with the firmware version A525MUBU2AUF3. The update for Galaxy M51 is rolling out in India and has M515FXXU3CUG1 as its firmware version. The size of the update for Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 is 1,290.16MB in size but the details for Galaxy M51's update is not known yet. It is recommended that users update their smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A72

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Eye-catching design, IP rating
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Good battery life
  • Vibrant AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Not great value for money
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average telephoto camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A72 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M51 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy M51, June 2021 Android Security Patch, July 2021 Android Security Patch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Tesla Plans to Open Its Supercharger Network to Other Electric Vehicles Later This Year, CEO Elon Musk Tweets

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Receive Major Camera Improvements; Galaxy M51 Getting 360 Audio: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  2. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  4. YouTube Acquires Indian App simsim, to Bring Shopping Features to Videos
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Join an Ongoing Group Call
  6. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  7. Want to Check if Pegasus Spyware Targeted Your Phone? Use This Tool
  8. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked for August 11, New Foldables Expected
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  10. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo Reno 6Z 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for August 11; Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Surface Again
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Receive Major Camera Improvements; Galaxy M51 Getting 360 Audio: Reports
  6. Tesla Plans to Open Its Supercharger Network to Other Electric Vehicles Later This Year, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
  7. Pegasus Spyware Potentially Targeted French President Emmanuel Macron’s Phone on Behalf of Morocco: Report
  8. Google’s Messages to Be Made Default App on Android Devices by Verizon Starting 2022
  9. Netflix’s Gaming Push Begins on Mobile, Will Be a ‘Core Part of Its Subscription Offering’
  10. Redmi Buds 3 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IPX4 Build Launched as Rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com