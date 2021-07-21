Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 are reportedly receiving the June and July 2021 Android security patch, respectively. In addition to the latest security patch, the update for both smartphones also brings a host of changes to the gallery, camera, call quality, and more. The update is currently rolling out in India, Bolivia, and Panama and is expected to reach other markets soon. Samsung Galaxy M51 is also reportedly receiving an update in India that brings the June 2021 Android security patch along with 360 Audio capability.

According to a report by TizenHelp, Samsung is updating the Galaxy A72 (Review) and Galaxy A52 (Review) with the June 2021 and July 2021 Android security patch, respectively. Along with that, the smartphones are also getting an updated Gallery which adds a new 'view remastered picture' feature and the phones can now reportedly analyse images to find "optimum resolution, brightness, colour and sharpness, and recommends optimised images." The camera on both smartphones has also received improved stability and picture quality. The smartphones have also received an improved call quality and stability for facial recognition.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy M51 (Review) is receiving the June 2021 security patch along with an enhanced Quick Share, Google Rich Communication Services (RCS), and 360 Audio. The 360 Audio capability will help Galaxy Buds Pro users replicate multi-dimensional sound via Dolby Head tracking technology.

The Galaxy A72 update, with firmware version A725FXXU2AUF3, is releasing in India while the Galaxy A52 update is releasing in Bolivia and Panama with the firmware version A525MUBU2AUF3. The update for Galaxy M51 is rolling out in India and has M515FXXU3CUG1 as its firmware version. The size of the update for Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 is 1,290.16MB in size but the details for Galaxy M51's update is not known yet. It is recommended that users update their smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

