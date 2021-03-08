Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17

Samsung is expected to roll out invitations for the event sometime this week.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 March 2021 17:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17

Samsung Galaxy A72 may reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to have a quad rear camera setup
  • Samsung may launch a 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 may pack a large 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 launch date could be March 17, as per screenshots shared by a tipster. A livestream link that is said to have gone live briefly suggests that Samsung is gearing up for another Galaxy Unpacked March 2021 event scheduled for March 17. The Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 specifications have leaked on multiple occasions. The Galaxy A52 is expected to get a 5G variant, and the Galaxy A72 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster @FronTron has shared screenshots from a Samsung livestream link on YouTube that could have gone live briefly and removed later. These screenshots reveal that Samsung may host another Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event this month, precisely on March 17. The event may see the unveiling of two rumoured Samsung Galaxy A series phones — Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52. Samsung is expected to roll out invitations for the event sometime this week.

The launch of the two phones is imminent as support pages of the Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 5G have already gone live in the UAE. The phones are expected to have an Infinity-O Display.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications (expected)

Past leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy A72 may feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, and have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. Samsung could also offer a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the Galaxy A72. Further, there would be a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to have a quad camera setup as well with a 64-megapixel primary camera along with optical image stabilisation (OIS), as per past leaks. At the front, there could be a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It is said to sport a IP67 certification for dust- and water-resistance. It may support Dolby Atmos and have 30x Space Zoom as well. Samsung Galaxy A52 4G is expected to be priced starting at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 32,700).

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
