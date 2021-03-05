Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G have leaked on many occasions in the past. The two handsets have now been spotted on the official company support page, hinting at an imminent launch in the future. Samsung Galaxy A72 is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and is expected to feature a full-HD+ display. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, on the other hand, is could be powered by the Snapdragon 750 SoC , have a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G support pages have gone live in the UAE. These support pages hint that launch may be imminent for the two phones, and they also reveal front panel design of the two phones. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G are both seen to sport an Infinity-O display design. Apart from the design details, the support pages reveal little else.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price, specifications (expected)

Past leaks hint the Galaxy A52 5G may feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is likely to have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and another 5-megapixel quaternary sensor. At the front, there appears to be a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may come with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Galaxy A52 could include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to be priced at SAR 1,649 (roughly Rs. 32,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price, specifications (expected)

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A72 is reported to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A72 could pack a quad rear camera setup that may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, there may be a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and could have an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The 4G model of the Samsung Galaxy A72 is likely to be priced at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,400).

