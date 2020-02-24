Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A71 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Samsung.com: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 price is set at Rs. 29,999 for the lone 8GB + 128GB model.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 February 2020 14:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy A71 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Samsung.com: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 is being offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC
  • It supports up to 25W fast charging
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 also comes with a quad-camera setup on the back

Samsung Galaxy A71 has gone on sale in India and is available on the Samsung store and Amazon. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC and available in just one RAM and storage configuration as of now - 8GB + 128GB. There are three colour options namely Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Silver. You get a quad camera setup on the back and a 32-megapixel front facing camera. The Galaxy A71 comes with Android 10 out of the box with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top.

Samsung Galaxy A71 price, availability

The Galaxy A71 is priced at Rs. 29,999 and is available on Amazon, Samsung store, and Samsung Opera House. It will also go on sale via leading online stores in the country. As mentioned, the phone is being offered in 8GB + 128GB model and comes in three colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with an Infinity-O Display and the centrally located notch houses the front camera on the 6.70-inch (1080x2400) Super AMOLED Plus display. The cameras on the back include a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. They have a maximum digital zoom of up to 8x and can record UHD 4K video (3840 x 2160) at 30fps.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 25W Fast-Charging. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. It comes with expandable storage of up to 512GB. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Galaxy A71 is another addition to Samsung's A-series of phones and a follow up to the Galaxy A70s. The latter was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, a triple camera setup on the back, and a 32-megapixel front camera. It had two variants, 6GB + 128GB and an 8GB + 256GB that are priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999 respectively.

Comments

Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased As Xiaomi Discontinues Redmi K20 Pro in China

