Samsung Galaxy A71 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With October 2020 Security Patch: Report

Samsung keyboard and camera app get improved features with the new update.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 15 October 2020 11:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy A71 received One UI 2.1 update back in July

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 getting One UI 2.5 update with latest security patch
  • The phone was launched last year with One UI 2.0
  • One UI 2.5 update is around 1GB in size

Samsung Galaxy A71 has reportedly started receiving the One UI 2.5 update in several countries. The update brings a host of improvements and fixes along with the latest October 2020 security patch. The Galaxy A71 was launched in December last year with One UI 2.0. Back in July, the smartphone was updated to One UI 2.1 that brought in several new camera features. Now, the Galaxy A71 has been updated with the latest Samsung skin, based on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy A71 One UI 2.5 update changelog

According to a screenshot of the changelog shared by SamMobile, the One UI 2.5 update carries firmware version number A715FXXU3ATI8 and a hefty size of 1014.82MB.

With the new update, Wi-Fi quality information will now be shown to users as Very Fast, Fast, Normal, or Slow, if quality information on nearby routers can be measured. Users can also request the password for a Wi-Fi router from another nearby user who is saved on their contact lists and has already connected to the same router.

The Samsung keyboard also gets several new features, including support for split keyboard on Landscape mode. Users can also directly search on YouTube from the keyboard. Upgrades in messages include a new feature that allows a user to share SOS location every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

The camera's quality and stability has been improved with the new update. Additionally, Bitmoji stickers will now be supported on Always On Display (Clock style). The latest update brings with it the October 2020 security patch as well.

samsung galaxy a71 one ui 2 5 chagelog sammobile Samsung Galaxy A71 One UI 2 5 Changelog Sammobile

Samsung Galaxy A71 One UI 2.5 changelog details
Photo Credit: SamMobile

How to get One UI 2.5 update on Samsung Galaxy A71

To check if the update is available on your Samsung Galaxy A71, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Otherwise, you can simply wait for a notification to pop up for the same.

While the SamMobile report says that the update has started rolling out to several countries around the world, region-specific details weren't shared.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
