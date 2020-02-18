Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in India is said to be around Rs. 30,000.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 18 February 2020 17:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

Galaxy A71 is likely to go on sale across retail stores and online platforms on February 24

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 will be launched in India for around Rs. 30,000
  • Galaxy A71 may come in just one variant with 8GB RAM
  • Galaxy A series accounts for a bulk of the company's sales in India

Samsung is set to launch its premium Galaxy A71 smartphone in India on Wednesday for around Rs. 30,000 that will be just at the cusp of being a premium device. Tipped to house a massive 4,500mAh battery, Samsung Galaxy A71 may come in just one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, sources told IANS on Tuesday. The Galaxy A series -- Samsung India's mass to mid-range smartphones -- account for a bulk of the company's sales in India.

Last month, Samsung had launched the Galaxy A51 in India, its first Galaxy A smartphone this year.

The Galaxy A71 will feature a quad-camera set up with 64-megapixel main camera. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, Galaxy A71 will bring the benefits of Samsung's signature Super AMOLED display. Samsung is also likely to bring some useful "Make for India" features in the Galaxy A71.

These consumer-centric features have been developed at Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru -- the company's biggest research and development facility outside South Korea.

The South Korean tech giant had first introduced these features in Samsung Galaxy A51 earlier this year.

Galaxy A71 is likely to go on sale across retail stores and online platforms on February 24.

