Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price in India Tipped, Said to Launch Next Week

Samsung is said to price the Galaxy A51 at Rs. 22,990 in India.

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 19:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price in India Tipped, Said to Launch Next Week

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 were quietly unveiled last month.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 might be priced at Rs. 29,990 in India
  • Both the Samsung phones feature a quad rear camera setup
  • Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are now up for pre-orders in Europe

Samsung launched two new Galaxy A-series phones last month – the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. While Samsung is mum on the availability of these two phones in India, a new report says that the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 could debut in India as early as next week. Additionally, the pricing of these two new Samsung phones for the Indian market has also been leaked. Following their quiet launch in Vietnam back in December, Samsung is finally expanding the availability of Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in Europe as well, where the two phones are now up for pre-order.

As per a report from 91Mobiles, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 might be launched in India next week. Additionally, a Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 marketing poster has been captured in a photo at an Indian store too, making it abundantly clear that the two new Samsung Galaxy A-series phones' arrival in India is imminent.

A separate 91Mobiles report says that the Galaxy A51 will be priced at Rs. 22,990 in India. However, the report doesn't mention if this will be the asking price for the phone's 4GB or 6GB RAM variant. As for the Galaxy A71, it is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 29,990 in India. But again, there is no clarity whether it will be the price tag for the phone's 6GB or the 8GB RAM variant.

Separately, three Dutch retailers - Mobiel, BelSimpel, and CoolBlue - have started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy A51 and promise to ship it starting January 17. The phone is priced at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Pre-orders for the Galaxy A71 priced at EUR 460 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the phone's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant have kicked off as well, and shipments are expected to begin January 31, 2020.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A71 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications, Samsung
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung at CES 2020: Ballie Rolling Robot, Exoskeleton to Improve Your Posture Using AI Unveiled

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price in India Tipped, Said to Launch Next Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Realme X50 5G With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Realme UI Launched
  4. Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Launched in India: All Details
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  8. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  9. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  10. Nokia 6.1 Plus Get Android 10 Update With December Patch, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces
  2. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price in India Tipped, Said to Launch Next Week
  3. Samsung at CES 2020: Ballie Rolling Robot, Exoskeleton to Improve Your Posture Using AI Unveiled
  4. France, US Set 2-Week Target for Digital Tax Deal
  5. Sony Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2 Series Start Receiving Android 10 Software Update: Report
  6. CES 2020: Western Digital Unveils SanDisk 8TB Portable SSD Prototype With 20Gbps Interface, 1TB USB Type-C Thumb Drive
  7. Elon Musk's Dance Moves Launch Tesla SUV Programme at New China Factory
  8. Wi-Fi 6E Standard Announced by Wi-Fi Alliance, Meant to Improve on Wi-Fi 6 Using 6GHz Spectrum
  9. CES 2020: Sony to Test Self-Driving Cars to Boost Sensor, Safety Tech; Unveils Electric Concept Car
  10. Lenovo at CES 2020: Thinkpad TrackPoint Keyboard II Unveiled, a Compact Full-Size ThinkPad Keyboard
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.