Samsung launched two new Galaxy A-series phones last month – the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. While Samsung is mum on the availability of these two phones in India, a new report says that the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 could debut in India as early as next week. Additionally, the pricing of these two new Samsung phones for the Indian market has also been leaked. Following their quiet launch in Vietnam back in December, Samsung is finally expanding the availability of Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in Europe as well, where the two phones are now up for pre-order.

As per a report from 91Mobiles, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 might be launched in India next week. Additionally, a Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 marketing poster has been captured in a photo at an Indian store too, making it abundantly clear that the two new Samsung Galaxy A-series phones' arrival in India is imminent.

A separate 91Mobiles report says that the Galaxy A51 will be priced at Rs. 22,990 in India. However, the report doesn't mention if this will be the asking price for the phone's 4GB or 6GB RAM variant. As for the Galaxy A71, it is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 29,990 in India. But again, there is no clarity whether it will be the price tag for the phone's 6GB or the 8GB RAM variant.

Separately, three Dutch retailers - Mobiel, BelSimpel, and CoolBlue - have started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy A51 and promise to ship it starting January 17. The phone is priced at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Pre-orders for the Galaxy A71 priced at EUR 460 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the phone's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant have kicked off as well, and shipments are expected to begin January 31, 2020.