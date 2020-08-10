Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A51 are getting new privacy functions including Quick Switch and Content Suggestions as part of the company's ‘Make for India' innovation – AltZLife. The two functions help users hide their private files and data that they would not want others to see. Quick Switch can be activated by double pressing the power button that switches from normal mode to private mode. The Content Suggestions feature uses AI to suggest moving private content to the Secure Folder.

Samsung has announced the AltZLife feature that includes Quick Switch and Content Suggestions, for its Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 smartphones. Quick Switch function essentially lets users switch from their regular mode where all the content is visible to a more private mode with a secure folder hiding the data that the user does not want others to see. It can be done by double pressing the power button.

AltZLife feature - Quick Switch

The company says with Quick Switch, users can switch between a normal more and private mode for apps like Gallery, WhatsApp, and others. The private mode of these apps is “secured by Samsung Knox in the Secure Folder of Galaxy smartphones,” as per the company's press release. It states that when switching from normal to private mode of an app, the user will be asked for authentication that is different from unlocking the phone. When switching back to normal mode, no authentication is required. It will work even if the app does not have a private mode.

AltZLife feature - Content Suggestions

Another function is Content Suggestions that uses on-device AI to suggest “moving private content to the Secure Folder.” Samsung says this feature does not require interaction with any server or cloud as the processing is handled by the on-device AI. It is an app inside the Secure Folder that automatically suggests users to move private images to the Secure Folder. To use this feature, users will have to select specific faces or a type of image that they want to make private. Then, the AI engine takes over and identifies relevant images in the gallery.

The AltZLife feature will be pushed to Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 users via a software update starting today, August 10.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.