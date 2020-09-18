Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy M01s Price in India Cut By Up to Rs. 1,500

Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy M01s Price in India Cut By Up to Rs. 1,500

Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB + 128GB storage option is now priced at Rs. 24,499.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 September 2020 17:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy M01s Price in India Cut By Up to Rs. 1,500

Samsung Galaxy A71 sees a price cut of Rs. 500

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s price has been revised to Rs. 9,499
  • Samsung Galaxy A21s sees a price cut of up to Rs. 1,500
  • All the price cuts are live on Samsung.com and Amazon.in

Samsung has announced price cuts on several phones in India. These include the Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy M01s, and Samsung Galaxy M01 Core. Price cuts of up to Rs. 1,500 has been introduced on these phones and the new revised prices are now reflecting on the company site. The Samsung Galaxy A71 sees a price cut of Rs. 500, whereas the Galaxy A51 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,500.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 price in India has been revised to Rs. 29,499, instead of the earlier price of Rs. 29,999. This means a price cut of Rs. 500 has been introduced on the phone. It is available in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option via Samsung.com, Samsung Opera House, and leading online portals. The phone is on sale in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Haze Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A51 sees a price cut of up to Rs. 1,500. The phone is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model and at Rs. 24,499 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. After the last price cut, the handset was priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. The 6GB RAM model gets a price cut of Rs. 1,000, whereas the 8GB RAM model sees a price cut of Rs. 1,500. This phone is available via Samsung.com, leading online portals, and Samsung Opera House as well. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is on sale in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Haze Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A31 price has been revised to Rs. 19,999 for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage option. This means a price cut of Rs. 1,000 has been introduced since the last price drop. The new price is reflecting on Samsung.com and leading online portals as well. Samsung has introduced an additional Rs. 1000 cashback offer for ICICI Bank credit card holders (EMI only). This phone is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants.

The last one in the Galaxy A series, the Samsung Galaxy A21s price in India has been revised to Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option and to Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. A price cut of Rs. 1,500 has been introduced on the 4GB RAM model, whereas the 6GB RAM option sees a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The new prices are reflecting on Samsung.com and Amazon.in as well. It is listed in Black, Blue, and White.

In the Galaxy M series, the Samsung Galaxy M01s and Samsung Galaxy M01 Core phones have received price cuts. The Samsung Galaxy M01s is now priced at Rs. 9,499, reflecting a Rs. 500 price cut from the original price. The new price is live on Samsung.com and Amazon.in. This phone is available in Grey and Light Blue options.

Lastly, the Galaxy M01 Core is now priced at Rs. 4,999 for the 1GB + 16GB storage model and Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB + 32GB storage option. Here also a price cut of Rs. 500 is introduced on Samsung.com and Amazon.in.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Biometric authentication isn’t very quick
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Vivid display
  • One UI is good
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming system performance
  • Mediocre cameras
  • Fingerprint sensor isn’t quick
  • Slightly boring design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy M01s, Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple AirPower Mini Wireless Charger Allegedly Spotted in Leaked Video

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy M01s Price in India Cut By Up to Rs. 1,500
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pulls Paytm From Play Store Over 'Violation Of Policies'
  2. Flipkart Responds to Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 Review
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Moto E7 Plus Set to Launch in India on September 23 via Flipkart
  6. MarQ By Flipkart Launches New Smart TVs, Smart Home Speaker in India
  7. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  9. OnePlus Buds Z May Launch as Affordable TWS Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T
  10. Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,500 for New and Existing Customers
  2. TikTok IPO Said to Be Planned by ByteDance to Win US Deal as Deadline Looms
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy M01s Price in India Cut By Up to Rs. 1,500
  4. Facebook Says It Will No Longer Show Health Groups in Recommendations
  5. Apple AirPower Mini Wireless Charger Allegedly Spotted in Leaked Video
  6. Tencent Rebrands WeChat Work App to WeCom Ahead of Trump Ban
  7. Mitra the Robot Helps COVID Patients in India Speak to Loved Ones
  8. OnePlus Buds App With Support for Non-OnePlus Phones Incoming
  9. Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU, 32GB RAM Launched
  10. Paytm App Removed From Google Play Store, Paytm First Games Pulled Alongside
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com