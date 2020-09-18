Samsung has announced price cuts on several phones in India. These include the Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy M01s, and Samsung Galaxy M01 Core. Price cuts of up to Rs. 1,500 has been introduced on these phones and the new revised prices are now reflecting on the company site. The Samsung Galaxy A71 sees a price cut of Rs. 500, whereas the Galaxy A51 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,500.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 price in India has been revised to Rs. 29,499, instead of the earlier price of Rs. 29,999. This means a price cut of Rs. 500 has been introduced on the phone. It is available in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option via Samsung.com, Samsung Opera House, and leading online portals. The phone is on sale in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Haze Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A51 sees a price cut of up to Rs. 1,500. The phone is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model and at Rs. 24,499 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. After the last price cut, the handset was priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. The 6GB RAM model gets a price cut of Rs. 1,000, whereas the 8GB RAM model sees a price cut of Rs. 1,500. This phone is available via Samsung.com, leading online portals, and Samsung Opera House as well. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is on sale in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Haze Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A31 price has been revised to Rs. 19,999 for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage option. This means a price cut of Rs. 1,000 has been introduced since the last price drop. The new price is reflecting on Samsung.com and leading online portals as well. Samsung has introduced an additional Rs. 1000 cashback offer for ICICI Bank credit card holders (EMI only). This phone is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants.

The last one in the Galaxy A series, the Samsung Galaxy A21s price in India has been revised to Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option and to Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. A price cut of Rs. 1,500 has been introduced on the 4GB RAM model, whereas the 6GB RAM option sees a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The new prices are reflecting on Samsung.com and Amazon.in as well. It is listed in Black, Blue, and White.

In the Galaxy M series, the Samsung Galaxy M01s and Samsung Galaxy M01 Core phones have received price cuts. The Samsung Galaxy M01s is now priced at Rs. 9,499, reflecting a Rs. 500 price cut from the original price. The new price is live on Samsung.com and Amazon.in. This phone is available in Grey and Light Blue options.

Lastly, the Galaxy M01 Core is now priced at Rs. 4,999 for the 1GB + 16GB storage model and Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB + 32GB storage option. Here also a price cut of Rs. 500 is introduced on Samsung.com and Amazon.in.

