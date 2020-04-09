Samsung has introduced 5G models of its Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A51 phones in the US. The LTE variants were launched in India a few months ago, and now the 5G models have been introduced for the US market. With these phones, Samsung is looking to bring 5G to the mid-range smartphone segment, enabling a diverse set of audience to switch to the faster network speeds. Most of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71 5G are similar to the 4G models, but the 5G counterpart should presumably come with a different processor and an integrated 5G modem.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Price

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G price starts at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 45,800), while the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is priced starting at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 38,100). The phones will be made available in the US in summer 2020. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will go on sale in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube White, and Prism Cube Pink colour options. The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will go on sale in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube Silver, and Prism Cube Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. Under the hood, the phone has an unnamed octa-core processor (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz). This will likely be different than the 4G model's processor and should include the 5G modem. If we were to speculate, it could likely be the Snapdragon 765G SoC, but Samsung hasn't listed anything yet. The phone packs up to 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage. The 5G model offers microSD card storage expansion up to 1TB, while the 4G model offers expansion of up to 512GB only.

There is the quad rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front, along with an f/2.2 lens. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone again has an unnamed octa-core SoC (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz). It packs up to 8GB of RAM, unlike the 4G model which maxes out at 6GB. Internal storage is offered up to 128GB, and even on the Galaxy A51 5G, storage expansion using a microSD card is up to 1TB, and not 512GB like the 4G model.

Additionally, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The handset also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery, but offers 15W fast charging support. The 4G variant, on the other hand, offers 25W fast charging support.

