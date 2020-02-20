Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A71 in India earlier this week. The new smartphone was priced at Rs. 29,999 in India and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. It was previously reported that the South Korean smartphone maker is also working on a 5G variant of the same smartphone for the China market, and now it has been spotted on Geekbench sporting a different processor.

Sammobile reports that the Samsung SM-A7160, thought to be the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A71, was recently spotted on Geekbench sporting the Samsung Exynos 980 SoC. This processor was unveiled by Samsung a back in September as its first in-house chip which sported an integrated 5G modem. This eliminates the need of pairing a separate 5G modem with the chipset.

Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G made an appearance on Geekbench confirming the previously reported Exynos 980 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone managed to post a score of 3078 and 7346 for single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The Galaxy A71 5G was also spotted running Android 10 and we are expecting it to run One UI 2.0 on top. It was previously reported to feature 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The Samsung Exynos 980 SoC is an octa-core processor based on an 8nm FinFET process, it has two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The integrated modem will also help a smartphone using this processor achieve speeds of up to 2.55Gbps in sub 6-GHz 5G. The processor is also said to support Wi-Fi 6.

While it had been initially reported Samsung would launch the Galaxy A71 5G in China, later reports tipped it could also be made available in other 5G-ready countries outside of US and China. It might take a while for 5G devices to make it to India.