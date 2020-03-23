Samsung Galaxy A71 might soon have a 5G-ready sibling that will be sold under the name Galaxy A71 5G. After being spotted on Geekbench and receiving the mandatory 3C certification, the phone has now been listed on TENAA. The Galaxy A71 5G's TENAA listing has suggested some of the phone's key specifications, such as a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 4,370mAh battery. Moreover, the upcoming mid-range 5G phone from Samsung is said to pack an octa-core processor, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy A71 5G's TENAA listing mentions the model number SM-A7160 and clearly identifies it as a 5G phone that covers both the NSA and SA bands. Notably, the phone was recently spotted on 3C as well carrying the same model number. Galaxy A71 5G will pack a 64-megapixel main camera that will headline a quad rear camera setup. While the TENAA database does not detail the rest of the sensors, it will most likely include a wide-angle camera, a depth sensor, and a macro camera.

Selfies will be handled by a 12-megapixel front camera, housed in a hole-punch notch on the front. Battery capacity is listed at 4,370mAh, and it will offer support for 25W charging. As for the processor, the TENAA listing only mentions an octa-core SoC, ticking alongside 8GB of RAM.

As per a previous report, the Galaxy A71 5G will draw power from Samsung's in-house Exynos 980 SoC that has an integrated 5G modem. The upcoming Samsung phone will also pack an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication duties. As per TENAA, dimensions of the Galaxy A71 5G are 162.6x75.5x8.1 and it tips the scales at 185 grams.