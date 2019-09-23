Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A70s TENAA Listing Reveals Prism Gradient Design, 4,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A70s is tipped to pack a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Updated: 23 September 2019 19:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy A70s TENAA Listing Reveals Prism Gradient Design, 4,000mAh Battery

The prism design on the Galaxy A70s is similar to the one on the Galaxy A50s

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A70s is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery
  • The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • It will reportedly be launched in India later this month

Samsung Galaxy A70s was recently spotted on Geekbench and has also received Wi-Fi certification, indicating that the phone is inching closer to its launch. The phone has now been spotted in Chinese regulator TENAA's database, giving us our first look at its design and some of the key specifications. The Samsung Galaxy A70s, which builds over the Galaxy A70, sports a prism gradient design and has a waterdrop notch on the front. As for the phone's specifications, it is tipped to pack a large 6.7-inch display and a 4,00mAh battery.

The TENAA listing of the Samsung Galaxy A70s, carrying the model number SM-A7070, shows the phone packing triple rear cameras and flaunting a glossy black finish on the rear panel. The prism design on the phone is quite similar to the finish we recently came across on the Samsung Galaxy A50s' Prism Crush Violet colour option. Over at the front, the phone can clearly be seen sporting a waterdrop notch, much like its predecessor, the Galaxy A70.

Samsung Galaxy A70s' listing on TENAA suggests that it will come equipped with a 6.7-inch display that will be kept lit by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone will support dual-SIM functionality and will measure 164.2x76.7x7.9mm. The upcoming Samsung phone was recently spotted on Geekbench, packing the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Moreover, its Wi-Fi certification revealed dual-band Wi-Fi and support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac standard.

The Galaxy A70s is tipped to pack a 64-megapixel camera that is most probably going to employ the in-house Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. The upcoming Samsung A-series phone will reportedly be launched in September in India. Going by the leaked specifications, the Galaxy A70s appears to be a minor upgrade over the Galaxy A70, with the only key improvement being the jump from a 32-megapixel primary camera to a 64-megapixel main snapper.

