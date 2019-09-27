Samsung has added yet another smartphone to its Galaxy A lineup in the form of Galaxy A70s. Making its global debut in India, Samsung Galaxy A70s is the company's first smartphone with a 64-megapixel primary camera, as a part of a triple rear camera setup. The new phone sports a screen with a waterdrop-style notch that Samsung calls Infinity-U display. Other key specifications of the new Samsung phone include octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 32-megapixel selfie camera, 4,500mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy A70s shares a majority of its specifications with Samsung Galaxy A70.

Samsung Galaxy A70s price in India, colours, offers

Samsung Galaxy A70s price is set at Rs. 28,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone's 8GB + 128GB model will retail at Rs. 30,999. Both variants will go on sale in the country beginning tomorrow via major e-retailers, major brick-and-mortar stores, Samsung Opera House, and Samsung online store. The phone will be offered in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colours.

In terms of the launch offers, Samsung Galaxy A70s buyers with a Reliance Jio SIM will be eligible for double data on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 recharges (maximum 12 recharges), Similarly, Airtel subscribers will be eligible for double data on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 recharges. Lastly, Vodafone and Idea subscribers will get a cashback of Rs. 75 of a recharge of Rs. 255 through MyVodafone or MyIdea apps. They will get the cashback on a maximum of 50 recharges.

Samsung Galaxy A70s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A70s runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A70s comes with 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, which is one of the things that has changed from Galaxy A70, the Galaxy A70s features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera. The other cameras in the setup include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel camera. There is a 32-megapixel f/2.0 selfie shooter on the front as well.

Additionally, you will get 128GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot (up to 512GB), and an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Samsung Galaxy A70s.