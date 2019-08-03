Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Tipped to Launch New Galaxy A Series Phone Packing a 64 Megapixel Camera as Soon as September

Samsung Tipped to Launch New Galaxy A-Series Phone Packing a 64-Megapixel Camera as Soon as September

The upcoming phone will reportedly be launched as the Galaxy A70S.

By | Updated: 3 August 2019 12:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Tipped to Launch New Galaxy A-Series Phone Packing a 64-Megapixel Camera as Soon as September

The camera-centric Samsung phone is expected to pack the in-house ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A70S will just upgrade the cameras of Galaxy A70
  • There is no official confirmation from Samsung's end as of now
  • Realme, Redmi have also confirmed phones with a 64-megapixel sensor

The age of smartphones packing a 64-megapixel camera is upon us. Redmi and Realme have both confirmed the arrival of phones with 64-megapixel snappers, and Samsung is also said to be in line to debut one such phone that will fall in the company's Galaxy A-series. But it appears that Samsung's 64-megapixel camera phone will break cover sooner than expected. As per a new rumour, Samsung might launch a new Galaxy A-series sporting a 64-megapixel camera as soon as September or the subsequent month.

It doesn't sound too far-fetched either. Why so? Well, Samsung already has access to an in-house solution in the form of ISOCELL Bright GW1 – the company's own 64-megapixel camera sensor that was introduced in May. While it is not clear which Samsung phone will be the first one to come with the aforesaid sensor, noted tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung is planning to launch a new Galaxy A-series phone in September or October.

From the tipster's tweet, it appears that Samsung might have initially put its plans of launching a 64-megapixel camera phone on the backburner. But the company “restarted plans to launch” the phone after witnessing interest from fellow smartphone makers like Redmi and Realme, both of which have created a significant amount of hype leading to the arrival of their respective products. But it is uncertain which company will take the glory of being the first to launch a phone with a 64-megapixel camera.

As per another report that surfaced in May, the Galaxy A70S will reportedly be the first Samsung phone to sport 64-megapixel camera. The Galaxy A70S is said to be a small upgrade over the existing Galaxy A70 phone, with the only difference being the upgraded camera hardware.

As for the rivals, Realme is all set to showcase a new phone packing a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor later this month. Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand is also looking to launch a phone with similar imaging hardware in China soon, but there is no word regarding a concrete date.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, 64 megapixel camera, ISOCELL BrightGW1, Samsung Galaxy A70s
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Apple Card Will Not Allow Purchase of Cryptocurrencies
Samsung Tipped to Launch New Galaxy A-Series Phone Packing a 64-Megapixel Camera as Soon as September
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UberEats, Uber Caught in Crossfire of Zomato ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ Row
  2. Game of Thrones Series Finale Script Is Even Worse Than Season 8
  3. Facebook Plans to Add Its Name to Instagram, WhatsApp
  4. OnePlus Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised for Fourth Time: ISRO
  6. Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week
  7. Xiaomi Launches a Gamepad for Its Popular Redmi K20 Phones
  8. ACT Stream TV 4K Streaming Device Is Now Available in 4 Cities
  9. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  10. Samsung Galaxy A-Series Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera Might Arrive Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Tipped to Launch New Galaxy A-Series Phone Packing a 64-Megapixel Camera as Soon as September
  2. Apple Card Will Not Allow Purchase of Cryptocurrencies
  3. RBI Asked to File Compliance Report on WhatsApp Payments
  4. Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Online Store: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised for Fourth Time: ISRO
  6. Boeing Said to Change 737 Max Flight-Control Software to Address Flaw
  7. Facebook Plans to Add Its Name to Instagram, WhatsApp
  8. Oppo Reno Series Said to Get a Third Model in India Ahead of Other Markets
  9. Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Rumoured to Debut in US With Exynos 9825 SoC, Dbrand Skins Show Off Back Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.