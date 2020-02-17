Samsung seems to be adding another smartphone in its Galaxy A70 series and this one is a more affordable version of the orignal phone. The upcoming Galaxy A70e has been sighted in leak-based renders, and it comes with what seems to be an Infinity-V Display. It follows the Galaxy A70S that was almost identical to the Galaxy A70 but came with a higher resolution primary camera. As for the Galaxy A70e, there is a notch housing the front camera but the most striking part about the phone is its thick bezels.

Samsung Galaxy A70e leaked render

Photo Credit: CompareRaja/ OnLeaks

The leak-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy A70e, shared by OnLeaks and CompareRaja, also show a triple camera setup on the back as well as a fingerprint scanner. The phone will be charged via a Micro-USB port, which is flanked by a single speaker grille. The power and volume buttons seem to be on the right side of the phone and Samsung has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack on this version of the Galaxy A70 as well. The leaks also tell us that the Galaxy A70e will be available in black and white colour options. There might be other colour variants at launch.

The specifcations for the Galaxy A70e are currently unknown but Gizmochina states that the screen will be 6.1-inches with flat edges. It is going to be a more budget-friendly variant of the Galaxy A70 which has a Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6.70-inch (1080x2400 pixels) display, 6GB RAM, 128GB, and a 4500mAh battery. It had a 32 megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera setup on the back. The Galaxy A70s on the other hand, had the exact same specifications as the Galaxy A70 with the only difference being a 64-megapixel sensor instead of the 32-megapixel one.

The Galaxy A70 starts at Rs. 22,499 while the Galaxy A70s starts at Rs. 25,999. Pricing and availability for the Galaxy A70e are currently unknown, but the price tag can be expected to be significantly lower.