Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A70e Leaked Renders Show Thick Bezels and Notch

Samsung’s Galaxy A70e will be another addition to its ‘A’ series of smartphones. It will reportedly have a 6.1-inch display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 February 2020 12:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A70e Leaked Renders Show Thick Bezels and Notch

Photo Credit: CompareRaja/ OnLeaks

The Galaxy A70e is a more affordable version of the Galaxy A70

Highlights
  • Renders for the upcoming Galaxy A70e have been leaked
  • It will have a triple rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy A70e pricing and specifications are currently unknown

Samsung seems to be adding another smartphone in its Galaxy A70 series and this one is a more affordable version of the orignal phone. The upcoming Galaxy A70e has been sighted in leak-based renders, and it comes with what seems to be an Infinity-V Display. It follows the Galaxy A70S that was almost identical to the Galaxy A70 but came with a higher resolution primary camera. As for the Galaxy A70e, there is a notch housing the front camera but the most striking part about the phone is its thick bezels.

a70e copy a70e copy

Samsung Galaxy A70e leaked render
Photo Credit: CompareRaja/ OnLeaks

 

The leak-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy A70e, shared by OnLeaks and CompareRaja, also show a triple camera setup on the back as well as a fingerprint scanner. The phone will be charged via a Micro-USB port, which is flanked by a single speaker grille. The power and volume buttons seem to be on the right side of the phone and Samsung has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack on this version of the Galaxy A70 as well. The leaks also tell us that the Galaxy A70e will be available in black and white colour options. There might be other colour variants at launch.

The specifcations for the Galaxy A70e are currently unknown but Gizmochina states that the screen will be 6.1-inches with flat edges. It is going to be a more budget-friendly variant of the Galaxy A70 which has a Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6.70-inch (1080x2400 pixels) display, 6GB RAM, 128GB, and a 4500mAh battery. It had a 32 megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera setup on the back. The Galaxy A70s on the other hand, had the exact same specifications as the Galaxy A70 with the only difference being a 64-megapixel sensor instead of the 32-megapixel one.

The Galaxy A70 starts at Rs. 22,499 while the Galaxy A70s starts at Rs. 25,999. Pricing and availability for the Galaxy A70e are currently unknown, but the price tag can be expected to be significantly lower.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A70e
iQoo 3 Posts Highest Ever AnTuTu Score of 597583 Points, 4,440mAh Battery With 55W Fast Charging Confirmed
Vodafone Idea to Pay AGR Dues in Next Few Days, Informs Exchange

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A70e Leaked Renders Show Thick Bezels and Notch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  4. 2,000 Free iPhones Given to Passengers Aboard Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  6. Apple Dominates Indian Smartphone Market Premium Segment in Q4: IDC
  7. iQoo 3 Tops AnTuTu Charts With Highest Ever Tally of 597583 Points
  8. iQoo 3 India Launch Set for February 25: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Put Through Durability Test With Unimpressive Results
  10. Kiara Advani Cast in Karan Johar-Produced Netflix Film Guilty
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Is Down for Some Users - You Are Not Alone
  2. Anker Soundcore Icon Mini Portable Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 15,999
  4. Oppo Find X2 Leak Tips 30W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging Support
  5. 5G iPhone 2020 Model May Feature a Custom Antenna Design From Apple, Report Claims
  6. Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India at Rs. 1,399
  7. Microsoft Windows 10 Security Update Pulled After Issues Affected Devices
  8. Airtel Pays Rs. 10,000 Crores to Government Towards AGR Dues
  9. Vodafone Idea to Pay AGR Dues in Next Few Days, Informs Exchange
  10. Samsung Galaxy A70e Leaked Renders Show Thick Bezels and Notch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.