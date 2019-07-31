Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A70 Starts Receiving New Update With July Android Security Patch, Night Mode

The Night mode is touted to enable the phone to capture images "even in very dark conditions."

Updated: 31 July 2019 18:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy A70 was launched in India back in April

Highlights
  • The latest update is over 619MB in size
  • It brings build number A705GMDDU3ASG6
  • The update pre-installs the Helo app on Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70 has started receiving a new software update in India that includes the July 2019 Android security patch. The latest update for the Galaxy A70 also brings the dedicated Night mode to enhance photos taken in a low-light environment. Samsung has released the new update several weeks after bringing a software version to the Galaxy A70 that brought the Super steady mode. To recall, the Galaxy A70 was launched in India back in April. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup and has a 20:9 display.

The latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy A70 is over 619MB in size. It brings build number A705GMDDU3ASG6.

As per the official changelog, the update comes along with the July 2019 Android security patch. The fresh update for the Galaxy A70 adds the Night mode apart from bringing the latest security patch. The new mode is touted to enable the phone to capture pictures "even in very dark conditions." You need to hold the phone steady to take photos in the Night mode.

In our brief testing, we found the Night mode quite useful as it helps the camera capture detailed shots in low light -- without producing much noise.

samsung galaxy a70 night mode update gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70 camera performance in Night mode (Left) and Normal mode (Right)

 

Earlier this month, Samsung reportedly introduced a similar Night mode to the Galaxy Note 9 users in some markets.

The latest Galaxy A70 update also pre-installs Helo app -- without explicitly asking users to proceed the installation. Samsung is already amongst the OEMs that offer preloaded third-party apps on their smartphones.

samsung galaxy a70 july update gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70 new update is rolling out in India

 

You can check the availability of the latest software update on your Galaxy A70 by going to Settings > Software update. It is recommended to back up your data before beginning with the update process. The release of the latest update was first reported by TizenHelp.

Jagmeet Singh
