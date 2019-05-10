Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) have received a price cut in India. The company has quietly revised the price of both smartphones and the new price tags can now be seen on the company's official online shop. Additionally, a Mumbai-based retailer has also confirmed that the new prices are now available via brick-and-mortar stores as well. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) had last seen a price correction in January this year, whereas the Galaxy A9 (2018) got the last price cut in April.

As per the updated listings on the company website, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) will now start at Rs. 25,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, down from its earlier price of Rs. 28,990. The 8GB + 128GB version of the phone is now available at Rs. 28,990, down from its old price of Rs. 31,990. Samsung had launched the Galaxy A9 (2018) starting at Rs. 36,990 in November last year.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), on the other hand, is now listed at Rs. 15,990 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, down from its previous price of Rs 18,990. The 6GB + 128GB model of the phone can now be purchased at Rs. 19,990, down from the old price of Rs. 22,990. To recall, Samsung had launched the Galaxy A7 (2018) starting at Rs. 23,990, back in September 2018.

We have reached out to Samsung to get more clarity on the new prices and whether this is indeed a permanent price cut.

As we mentioned earlier, the new prices are now available on Samsung Online Shop as well as brick-and-mortar retailers, as revealed by Manish Khatri of Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. We were also able to spot the new prices on Paytm Mall and Amazon, whereas Flipkart is still listing the old prices.

To remind you, both Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) are mid-range smartphones. While the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) sports a 6-inch full-HD+ screen, the Galaxy A9 (2018) packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen. Both phones are powered by octa-core SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) comes with a quad-camera setup, whereas the Galaxy A7 (2018) includes three rear cameras.

