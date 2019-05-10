Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Cut; Now Start at Rs. 15,990

Both phones have seen a price drop of Rs. 3,000.

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 18:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was priced starting at Rs. 36,990 at launch in India

Highlights
  • New prices for both phones are now listed on Samsung Online Shop
  • Offline retailers are also reportedly selling the phones at revised price
  • We have reached out to Samsung for a confirmation on the new prices

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) have received a price cut in India. The company has quietly revised the price of both smartphones and the new price tags can now be seen on the company's official online shop. Additionally, a Mumbai-based retailer has also confirmed that the new prices are now available via brick-and-mortar stores as well. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) had last seen a price correction in January this year, whereas the Galaxy A9 (2018) got the last price cut in April.

As per the updated listings on the company website, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) will now start at Rs. 25,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, down from its earlier price of Rs. 28,990. The 8GB + 128GB version of the phone is now available at Rs. 28,990, down from its old price of Rs. 31,990. Samsung had launched the Galaxy A9 (2018) starting at Rs. 36,990 in November last year.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), on the other hand, is now listed at Rs. 15,990 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, down from its previous price of Rs 18,990. The 6GB + 128GB model of the phone can now be purchased at Rs. 19,990, down from the old price of Rs. 22,990. To recall, Samsung had launched the Galaxy A7 (2018) starting at Rs. 23,990, back in September 2018.

We have reached out to Samsung to get more clarity on the new prices and whether this is indeed a permanent price cut.

As we mentioned earlier, the new prices are now available on Samsung Online Shop as well as brick-and-mortar retailers, as revealed by Manish Khatri of Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. We were also able to spot the new prices on Paytm Mall and Amazon, whereas Flipkart is still listing the old prices.

To remind you, both Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) are mid-range smartphones. While the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) sports a 6-inch full-HD+ screen, the Galaxy A9 (2018) packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen. Both phones are powered by octa-core SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) comes with a quad-camera setup, whereas the Galaxy A7 (2018) includes three rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Vivid display
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Software bloat
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) review
Display6.00-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2220 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Bright, vibrant screen
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Underpowered for its price
  • Zoom and wide-angle cameras not useful in low light
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2220 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera24-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3800mAh
Twitter Says Account Information Requests From India Jumped in H2 2018
Uber Set to Debut on NYSE, Under Pressure to Avoid Lyft Debacle
