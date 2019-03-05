Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A60 Leak Tips 6.7-Inch Full-HD+ Screen, 4,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6150 SoC

, 05 March 2019
Samsung Galaxy A60 Leak Tips 6.7-Inch Full-HD+ Screen, 4,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6150 SoC

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks/ ntkLeak

Samsung Galaxy A60 is said to be launching on April 19

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A60 will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch screen
  • The phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 6150 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A60 may feature a 32-megapixel front shooter

Samsung has already made its Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 smartphones official, but the company is not planning to stop anytime soon. The company is now said to be working to bring the Galaxy A60 smartphone to its Galaxy A lineup. Believed to be coming next month, the Galaxy A60 on Monday surfaced online with an alleged Samsung internal document that has revealed the key specifications of the phone. This is not the first time we are hearing about the phone. The phone was earlier rumoured to be coming with an LCD screen.

As per a leak published on SlashLeaks, the Samsung Galaxy A60 will sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display and will be powered by Snapdragon 6150 SoC. The Snapdragon 6150 is an unannounced mid-range octa-core chip from Qualcomm. Among other specifications, the phone will feature a triple camera setup on the back with 32-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. There will also be a 32-megapixel front shooter on the phone.

Further, the Galaxy A60 is said to be coming with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone will also include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other details of the phone remain a mystery for now.

The leaked internal document also indicates that Samsung may be planning to unveil the Galaxy A60 on April 19.

Meanwhile, the alleged pricing of another Galaxy A Series phone – Galaxy A40 – has also popped up online. The phone is reportedly coming to Europe soon with a price tag of a EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A60, Samsung Galaxy A60 specifications, Samsung
Facebook 2FA Security Feature Leaves User Phone Numbers Searchable by Advertisers: Report
Holdout Jeff Bezos Confronted by Amazon Moms Demanding Day Care
Samsung Galaxy A60 Leak Tips 6.7-Inch Full-HD+ Screen, 4,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6150 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S8
