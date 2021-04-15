Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A60 Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A60 is getting Android 11 features like one-time permissions, and chat bubbles.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 April 2021 13:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy A60 Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A60 was launched with Android 9 Pie

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A60 features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O Display
  • The update carries firmware version A6060ZCU3CUD3
  • Samsung Galaxy A60 packs a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A60 is the latest smartphone from the South Korean brand to get the Android 11 update, as per a report. The smartphone, that was launched in April 2019 with Android 9 Pie, will be getting updated from Android 10 with the latest update. The report also says that there is no information whether the handset is receiving the One UI 3.0 or One UI 3.1 update. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O Display, is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, and carries 6GB of RAM.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Android 11 update for Samsung Galaxy A60 carries firmware version A6060ZCU3CUD3 and brings the March 2021 security patch. The update should bring Android 11 features like one-time permissions, chat bubbles, and a media player widget in the quick settings area, to name a few.

Samsung's One UI-related features should include a refreshed UI design, improved stock apps, always-on display widget options, and improved version of Digital Wellbeing. If you have an eligible Galaxy A60 smartphone, you can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A60 features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.8 percent. Under the hood, it comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Samsung provided an option to choose from 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. For photos and videos, Samsung Galaxy A60 sports a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 32-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It features a fingerprint sensor on the back, and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A60, Samsung Galaxy A60 Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Sony 32W830 Android Smart TV With Google Assistant and HDR Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 31,900
E-Commerce Platforms Shouldn’t Be Allowed Non-Essential Deliveries in Curfew Areas, Traders Urge Government

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A60 Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Sony 32W830 Android TV With Google Assistant and HDR Launched in India
  3. Mumbai Officials Say 24-Hour Deliveries Allowed After Zomato Calls Out Swiggy
  4. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  6. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  7. TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, 20L+, 20S, TCL Fold ‘n Roll Smartphones Unveiled
  8. Realme 8 5G Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Expected April 22 India Launch
  9. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India
  10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Adds Smart Classes to 80 More Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Schools Across 17 States
  2. Google Photos Could Soon Get ‘Filter’ Option to Help You Easily Browse Through Gallery
  3. Realme 8 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch; to Feature 90Hz Display, Fingerprint Scanner
  4. Mumbai Officials Say 24-Hour Food Deliveries Allowed, After Zomato CEO Calls Out Swiggy on Twitter
  5. Vivo Y11 Getting Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update in India: Report
  6. E-Commerce Platforms Shouldn’t Be Allowed Non-Essential Deliveries in Curfew Areas, Traders Urge Government
  7. Samsung Galaxy A60 Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch: Report
  8. Sony 32W830 Android Smart TV With Google Assistant and HDR Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 31,900
  9. TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Up to 10 Days Battery Life, Plethora of Health Monitoring Sensors Launched
  10. ACT HomeCam Security Camera Launched in India: All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com