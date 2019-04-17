Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A40s With Triple Rear Cameras, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A40s With Triple Rear Cameras, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

, 17 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A40s With Triple Rear Cameras, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo

Samsung Galaxy A60 features an Infinity-O Display panel

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy A60 price is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,700)

Samsung Galaxy A40s is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,600)

Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery on Galaxy A40s

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s smartphones in China. The new Samsung Galaxy A-series phones have debuted alongside the Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70 that both were recently announced for the global markets. The Samsung Galaxy A60 sports an Infinity-O Display panel with a punch-hole design, whereas the Galaxy A40s comes with an Infinity-U Display panel. Both new Samsung phones come with triple rear cameras. Samsung has also provided a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC on the Galaxy A60, whereas the Galaxy A40s is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 SoC. The new phones come with NFC support and work with Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A40s price

Samsung Galaxy A60 price in China has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A40s price is set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, as per a report on Weibo. Details about the availability of the new phones are yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A40s specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A60 features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.8 percent. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It also has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options.

samsung galaxy a60 image weibo Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A60 has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.8 percent
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

For photos and videos, the Galaxy A60 has a triple rear camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy A60 comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. There is also NFC support. Besides, it packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging support.

Unlike the Galaxy A60, the Samsung Galaxy A40s sports a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Display panel. The phone has an Exynos 7904 SoC. In terms of optics, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a super wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary ToF sensor.

The Galaxy A40s comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Lastly, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Several posts on Weibo have mentioned the specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s.

To recall, Samsung had earlier today launched the Galaxy A70 in India with a price tag of Rs. 28,990. The phone comes with an Infinity-U Display panel and has a triple rear camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor. It also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast Charging technology.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A60

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera32-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Samsung Galaxy A40s

Samsung Galaxy A40s

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front CameraYes
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A60 price, Samsung Galaxy A60 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A60, Samsung Galaxy A40s price, Samsung Galaxy A40s specifications, Samsung Galaxy A40s, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
4.7-Inch iPhone With LCD Screen, A13 Chip Rumoured to Launch in March 2020
Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A40s With Triple Rear Cameras, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme U1
TRENDING
  1. PUBG's New Update Brings Zombie: Darkest Night, Spectator Mode, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy A70 With 20:9 Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Getting Software Update in India With Camera Improvements
  4. Redmi Note 7 to Go on Open Sale in India Tomorrow via Flipkart, Mi.com
  5. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
  6. Honor 20i with Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710F SoC Launched
  7. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  8. OnePlus 7 Cases Tip Design Details, SIM Tray Transferred to the Bottom
  9. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on April 24
  10. Apple May Launch a 4.7-inch iPhone With A13 Chip in March 2020
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.