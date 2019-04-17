Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s smartphones in China. The new Samsung Galaxy A-series phones have debuted alongside the Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70 that both were recently announced for the global markets. The Samsung Galaxy A60 sports an Infinity-O Display panel with a punch-hole design, whereas the Galaxy A40s comes with an Infinity-U Display panel. Both new Samsung phones come with triple rear cameras. Samsung has also provided a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC on the Galaxy A60, whereas the Galaxy A40s is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 SoC. The new phones come with NFC support and work with Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A40s price

Samsung Galaxy A60 price in China has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A40s price is set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, as per a report on Weibo. Details about the availability of the new phones are yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A40s specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A60 features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.8 percent. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It also has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options.

Samsung Galaxy A60 has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.8 percent

Photo Credit: Weibo

For photos and videos, the Galaxy A60 has a triple rear camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy A60 comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. There is also NFC support. Besides, it packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging support.

Unlike the Galaxy A60, the Samsung Galaxy A40s sports a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Display panel. The phone has an Exynos 7904 SoC. In terms of optics, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a super wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary ToF sensor.

The Galaxy A40s comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Lastly, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Several posts on Weibo have mentioned the specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s.

To recall, Samsung had earlier today launched the Galaxy A70 in India with a price tag of Rs. 28,990. The phone comes with an Infinity-U Display panel and has a triple rear camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor. It also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast Charging technology.