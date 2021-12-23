Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A53 Tipped to Launch in 2 Versions With Exynos and Snapdragon Chipsets for Different Markets

Samsung Galaxy A53 Tipped to Launch in 2 Versions With Exynos and Snapdragon Chipsets for Different Markets

Samsung Galaxy A53 with the model number SM-A536B is said to debut in India and Europe with an Exynos SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 December 2021 11:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy A53 Tipped to Launch in 2 Versions With Exynos and Snapdragon Chipsets for Different Markets

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A53 tipped to launch in March 2022

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 will not have the same processor in all markets
  • Handset with model number SM-A536E is tipped to launch in India
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 US variant is said to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC

Samsung Galaxy A53 launch is speculated to take place in March 2022. In the meantime, a new report has tipped that there will be two variants of the mid-range Samsung smartphone powered by different chipsets. It's a practice Samsung has been typically following for its flagship phones meant for different markets. The handset powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC usually arrives in the US while the variant with an Exynos SoC debuts in global markets including India. It appears that Samsung Galaxy A53 may now also get the same treatment. The upcoming Samsung phone is expected to succeed Galaxy A52 that launched in March this year.

According to a report by GalaxyClub (Dutch), Samsung will launch two versions of Galaxy A53. In addition to a US version with the model number SM-A536U and a European version carrying the model number SM-A536B, Samsung is tipped to unveil another version with the model number SM-A536E for India, the Middle East, North Africa, and some other Asian markets. The model numbers are said to be split between two versions, one carrying a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset while the other with an Exynos 1200 processor. As said above, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to officially arrive in March 2022.

Samsung has not confirmed the development of the Samsung Galaxy A52 successor yet. Previous leaks about the smartphone suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A52 could feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. The upcoming handset is said to feature a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone — at least one version of it — is tipped to pack a Snapdragon 778G SoC. The smartphone could also come with a large 5,000mAh battery. Further, it is said to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Leaked renders of Samsung Galaxy A53 show a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. Additionally, a recent report said that the production of the smartphone has already begun in India at the company's Greater Noida factory.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A53, Samsung Galaxy A53 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A53 Tipped to Launch in 2 Versions With Exynos and Snapdragon Chipsets for Different Markets
