Samsung Galaxy A53 Specifications Tipped via Multiple Certification Listings, 25W Fast Charging Expected

Samsung Galaxy A53 listed to support 5G as well as NFC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 February 2022 11:34 IST
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ TechnizoConcept

Samsung Galaxy A53 could come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 was earlier spotted on BIS certification website
  • The phone’s alleged TENAA listing also suggested key specifications
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 Geekbench listing suggests Exynos 1200 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A53 has reportedly been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) platform. The listings have suggested some key specifications that the rumoured smartphone will feature. The handset was earlier spotted on various other certifications websites, including Bluetooth SIG, China's TENAA, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and Compulsory Certificate of China (3C). Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to be the successor to Samsung Galaxy A52, which was unveiled in March 2021.

The NBTC listing of the alleged Samsung Galaxy A53 has been notified by tipster Mukul Sharma via a tweet, and a report by MySmartPrice has shared some images of the FCC listing. Both the platforms show a smartphone with SM-A536E/DS model number, which is said to belong to the Samsung Galaxy A53. The FCC certification reveals that the rumoured Samsung A-series device will have 5G support and NFC, and come with a 25W charging adapter that will have the model number EP-TA800.

Interestingly, Samsung Galaxy A53 with the same model number was spotted on BIS website, suggesting the upcoming India launch of the phone. The reported Bluetooth SIG listing of the Samsung Galaxy A53 showed two variants with model numbers SM-A536B and SM-A536E. It revealed that both models have Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

The 3C certification of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A53 suggests the phone has SM-A5360 model number, while the Geekbench listing shows model number SM-A536U, suggesting multiple models can be expected. Geekbench also suggests that the phone will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1200 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications (expected)

As per the TENAA listing, the alleged Samsung Galaxy A53 will feature a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with an AMOLED panel. It is tipped to sport a fingerprint sensor under the display. It is listed with a triple rear camera unit, carrying a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 32-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel tertiary camera. The handset is tipped to pack a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A53, Samsung Galaxy A53 Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Design, Specifications Leak via Alleged Marketing Material Ahead of Launch

