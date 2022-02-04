Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A53 Images, Specifications Tipped; India Support Page Hints at Upcoming Launch

Samsung Galaxy A53 along with the Samsung Galaxy A33 have been spotted on Samsung’s India website.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 February 2022 12:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy A53 Images, Specifications Tipped; India Support Page Hints at Upcoming Launch

Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

Samsung Galaxy A53 is tipped to come in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 tipped to come with triple rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 shown with a centrally-aligned hole-punch design
  • Samsung Galaxy A73 BIS website listing suggests nearing India launch

Samsung Galaxy A53's alleged images have been leaked showing the design of the smartphone. The specifications and colour options of the rumoured handset have also been shared online. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A53, along with Galaxy A33, has reportedly been listed on the company's India website. A report also says that another Galaxy A-series phone, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. These listings suggest that Samsung is planning to launch a series of mid-range smartphones in India.

The images said to be of Samsung Galaxy A53 come from German website winfuture.de. The publication has also shared colour options as well as specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone. As per the report, the Samsung smartphone will be available in Black and White colours. Its design is tipped to be similar to its predecessor, Galaxy A52, “except (for) a modernised design language around the camera module” (translated). It will have a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a quad rear camera setup on the back. The images show that the phone will have power and volume buttons on the right spine.

Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is claimed to come with a full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by a Samsung Exynos 1200 SoC, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. As per the report, the phone may get at least 128GB storage, which could be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

For photography, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A53 is said to sport a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor paired with ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 5-megapixel depth and macro cameras. There will be a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling, the report said.

Samsung Galaxy A53 may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. There is said to be an under display fingerprint sensor on the phone, while connectivity options are tipped to include 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC.

Interestingly, some of these specifications have been tipped by multiple certifications websites. The information about display, battery, and fingerprint sensor were shared by its purported TENAA listing. However, the certification website said that there will be three cameras on Galaxy A53 and not four as suggested by the Winfuture report.

The phone's Geekbench listing suggested that the phone will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1200 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone's US FCC certification listing suggested the phone will have 5G support, NFC, and come with a 25W charging adapter. While its Bluetooth SIG listing said the phone has Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity support.

Meanwhile, a new MySmartPrice report says that Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 have also been spotted on Samsung's official India website with model numbers SM-A336E/DS and SM-A536E/DS, respectively. These model numbers are similar to the ones spotted on the BIS listing mentioned above except for the ‘DS' part which could mean dual-SIM support. Gadgets 360 was able to independently confirm the India support pages of the SM-A336E/DS and SM-A536E/DS smartphones on the Samsung website.

In related news, a third phone in the Samsung Galaxy A series has been spotted on BIS certification website, as per the MySmartPrice report. It is said to be the Galaxy A73 5G with model number SM-A736B/DS.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A53, Samsung Galaxy A53 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A33, Samsung Galaxy A73, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iPhone Flaw Exploited by Pegasus Spyware Said to Be Simultaneously Abused by Second Israeli Spy Firm

