Samsung Galaxy A53 5G renders have surfaced online. The leaked images suggest a design more identical to Samsung Galaxy A52. The upcoming handset from the South Korean smartphone maker is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A52 which was unveiled in March this year. The newly leaked renders of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G show a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. The handset is also seen to carry a quad camera array on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G renders were shared by known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Digit. As mentioned, the leaked renders show a design more identical to the Galaxy A52 5G. The handset is seen with a flat back panel. The edges have a curved design. As per the renders, the camera bump of Galaxy A53 appears to be more refined when compared to its predecessor. The renders suggest a quad rear camera setup on the back. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy handset is seen sporting a hole-punch display. The Samsung phone is expected to debut without a 3.5mm headphone jack. The renders also show the phone in Black and White colour variants. Galaxy A53 tipped to measure 8.14mm in thickness (9.73mm with the rear camera bump).

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A52 was launched in March this year with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

Galaxy A52 features a quad rear camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. It has a 32-megapixel camera at the front as well. The Galaxy A52 offers 128GB of onboard storage as a standard which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB). It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 25W fast charging.

