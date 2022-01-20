Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Design, Specifications Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G could feature 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

By David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2022 18:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Design, Specifications Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ TENAA

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was recently spotted with an Exynos 1200 SoC on Geekbench

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to sport an Exynos 1200 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is listed to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will feature a 6.46-inch full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications have surfaced online, hinting at an imminent launch of the long-rumoured smartphone. The smartphone is expected to launch as a successor to Samsung Galaxy A52 which was unveiled in March 2021. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has been spotted on TENAA, along with a list of specifications including an octa-core processor and a 6.46-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone is listed to feature a 5,000mAh battery, while the images of the smartphone suggest it will feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Ahead of the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, the smartphone was spotted on China's state telecommunications certification authority TENAA by MyFixGuide. Gadgets 360 was independently able to verify the listing for the smartphone, which is listed under the model number SM-A5360 on TENAA. The smartphone was also recently spotted on the Chinese 3C certification website, tipping the charging specifications of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G may feature a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display which could feature an AMOLED panel. The listing suggests that the fingerprint sensor will be located under the display. Meanwhile, live images of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was also spotted by 91Mobiles, showing the rear panel of the smartphone, the rear camera setup, and the smartphone's frame.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is listed to sport an unspecified octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.4GHz. The smartphone is tipped to launch with the Exynos 1200 SoC under the hood, after it was spotted on Geekbench in December. According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G could feature 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the upcoming smartphone is also listed to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, 32-megapixel secondary camera and 5-megapixel tertiary camera. The image shared on TENAA shows a possible fourth sensor, which is currently not part of the listing. At the front, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will sport a 32-megapixel camera, according to the listing. The smartphone is listed to feature a 5,000mAh battery.

The images shared in the TENAA listing show the smartphone sporting a familiar design, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be available in Blue and White colour options, according to the listing. Samsung is yet to announce any details regarding Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. The handset was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website, alongside Galaxy A33 5G, which is expected to launch in February, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, according to the report.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Display 6.46-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A53, Galaxy A53 5G Specifications, Exynos 1200, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Amazon, Flipkart Invited by Indian Traders’ Body to Discuss E-Commerce Issues

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Design, Specifications Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  2. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Lenovo Launches a New Windows 11 Tablet, Convertible for Students
  5. iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  7. Realme 9 Series Price in India and Launch Details Confirmed by Executive
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on Certification Site
  10. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s First Restock of 2022 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Design, Specifications Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Invited by Indian Traders’ Body to Discuss E-Commerce Issues
  3. Big Tech: Bills Targeting Google, Facebook, More Firms to Go Before US Senate Panel
  4. Microsoft's $68.7-Billion Purchase of Activision Blizzard Could Shake Up Gaming
  5. Google Labs Appoints Team for Research Work on Blockchain Tech
  6. Twitter Must Reveal Measures on Online Hate, French Court Rules
  7. Amazon to Open First-Ever Fashion Store Where Algorithms Suggest What to Try On
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on NBTC; Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Seen on Support Site
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Leak, Realme RMX3475 Design and Specifications Spotted on TENAA
  10. Canon EOS R5 C Full-Frame Hybrid Camera With 45-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, Digic X Processor Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com