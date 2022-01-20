Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications have surfaced online, hinting at an imminent launch of the long-rumoured smartphone. The smartphone is expected to launch as a successor to Samsung Galaxy A52 which was unveiled in March 2021. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has been spotted on TENAA, along with a list of specifications including an octa-core processor and a 6.46-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone is listed to feature a 5,000mAh battery, while the images of the smartphone suggest it will feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Ahead of the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, the smartphone was spotted on China's state telecommunications certification authority TENAA by MyFixGuide. Gadgets 360 was independently able to verify the listing for the smartphone, which is listed under the model number SM-A5360 on TENAA. The smartphone was also recently spotted on the Chinese 3C certification website, tipping the charging specifications of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G may feature a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display which could feature an AMOLED panel. The listing suggests that the fingerprint sensor will be located under the display. Meanwhile, live images of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was also spotted by 91Mobiles, showing the rear panel of the smartphone, the rear camera setup, and the smartphone's frame.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is listed to sport an unspecified octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.4GHz. The smartphone is tipped to launch with the Exynos 1200 SoC under the hood, after it was spotted on Geekbench in December. According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G could feature 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the upcoming smartphone is also listed to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, 32-megapixel secondary camera and 5-megapixel tertiary camera. The image shared on TENAA shows a possible fourth sensor, which is currently not part of the listing. At the front, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will sport a 32-megapixel camera, according to the listing. The smartphone is listed to feature a 5,000mAh battery.

The images shared in the TENAA listing show the smartphone sporting a familiar design, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be available in Blue and White colour options, according to the listing. Samsung is yet to announce any details regarding Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. The handset was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website, alongside Galaxy A33 5G, which is expected to launch in February, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, according to the report.

