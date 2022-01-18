Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, the much anticipated handset from the South Korean smartphone brand, is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The handset that previously appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, has now been reportedly spotted on the Compulsory Certificate of China (3C) listing. The listing suggests the maximum charging speed of the smartphone. The new Samsung A-series smartphone is likely to come as an upgrade of the Galaxy A52 phone that went official in March last year. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to debut in March.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone with the model number SM-A5360 is listed on the 3C certification website. The bundled charger reportedly listed along with the phone has an output of 1.67 ampere current at 9.0V and 2.0 ampere at 5V, which corresponds to a maximum charging speed of 15W.

Recently, the Galaxy A53 5G smartphone was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. It was listed with model number SM-A536E/DS. The Galaxy A53 5G earlier appeared on the Geekbench website with model number SM-A536U. The Geekbench entry suggested that Samsung Galaxy A53 could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1200 SoC. As per the Geekbench listing, the handset is equipped with 6GB of RAM.

Samsung has not confirmed the development of a Samsung Galaxy A52 successor yet. Previous leaks about the smartphone suggest that Samsung Galaxy A53 5G could feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The upcoming phone is said to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

