Samsung Galaxy A53 5G India Launch May Be Around the Corner, Production Reportedly Started

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G production is said to have begun at Samsung’s Noida factory.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 December 2021 18:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G may carry a water-resistant build, similar to that of the Galaxy A52

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G may debut early next year
  • The Samsung phone recently appeared in Black and White colours
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is rumoured to have Snapdragon 778G SoC

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G launch is yet to be confirmed. But in the meantime, the production of the phone is said to have begun in India. The new Samsung phone is expected to come as a successor to the Galaxy A52 which was launched in March this year. Previous reports suggested that the Galaxy A53 5G could come with features including a hole-punch display design and quad rear cameras. The Galaxy A53 5G specifications may also include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Citing people familiar with the matter, 91Mobiles reports that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G production has been started at the company's Greater Noida factory. The phone is said to have a water-resistant build — similar to that of the Galaxy A52.

Exact details on the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G are yet to be announced. Nevertheless, the reported information suggests that the phone may debut in India sometime early next year.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is rumoured to have a 120Hz AMOLED display and a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is also said to have the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Some recently leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G indicated that it would come with a hole-punch display and carry an 8.14mm-thick build. The renders also show the phone in Black and White colours and with a build which looked quite similar to that of the Galaxy A52.

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A52 with specifications including a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that had 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 720G SoC, and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also included a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 128GB of onboard storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
