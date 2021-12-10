Samsung Galaxy A53 5G launch is yet to be confirmed. But in the meantime, the production of the phone is said to have begun in India. The new Samsung phone is expected to come as a successor to the Galaxy A52 which was launched in March this year. Previous reports suggested that the Galaxy A53 5G could come with features including a hole-punch display design and quad rear cameras. The Galaxy A53 5G specifications may also include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Citing people familiar with the matter, 91Mobiles reports that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G production has been started at the company's Greater Noida factory. The phone is said to have a water-resistant build — similar to that of the Galaxy A52.

Exact details on the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G are yet to be announced. Nevertheless, the reported information suggests that the phone may debut in India sometime early next year.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is rumoured to have a 120Hz AMOLED display and a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is also said to have the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Some recently leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G indicated that it would come with a hole-punch display and carry an 8.14mm-thick build. The renders also show the phone in Black and White colours and with a build which looked quite similar to that of the Galaxy A52.

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A52 with specifications including a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that had 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 720G SoC, and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also included a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 128GB of onboard storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

