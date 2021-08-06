Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Spotted on US FCC, Tipping Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is expected launch soon, thanks to numerous leaks in the past few weeks. The smartphone has now been spotted on a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing, which also hints at some of the key specifications that Samsung may offer with the smartphone. The Galaxy A52s 5G has reportedly also been spotted with a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. Earlier this week, some official-looking renders surfaced online suggesting what the soon-to-be-launched smartphone could look like and the colour options it could come with. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's alleged price has also been tipped.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is thought to have been been spotted on the US FCC with model name SM-A528B. The listing suggests that the upcoming Samsung smartphone could be offered with 12 5G bands — 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 78. The smartphone could also come with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity. These 5G bands are the same as the ones found on the vanilla Galaxy A52 5G, but the difference lies in the modem used on the 5G variant.

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), who also shared the FCC listing, the Galaxy A52s 5G could also launch in India soon as it has "approved" by BIS. According to the tweet, the smartphone could have a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It could run Android 11 and support NFC. As opposed to the FCC listing, the Indian variant of the Galaxy A52s 5G could only come with n5 and n66 5G bands.

The modem on the Galaxy A52s 5G is said to be an X53 modem, which is a part of the Snapdragon 778G SoC — as spotted on its Geekbench listing. The X53 modem is rated for up to 3.3Gbps download speeds on 5G and 1.2Gbps on 4G networks. Another difference between the 5G and the 4G variant is the chipset — Snapdragon 750G on the Galaxy A52 5G that's fabricated using an 8nm process. The new Snapdragon 778G chipset is fabricated using a 6nm process.

The Galaxy A52s 5G may also get a new telephoto lens which could replace the 5-megapixel depth sensor found on the vanilla Galaxy A52 5G. The camera setup on the Galaxy A52s 5G could be similar to the Galaxy A72.

Samsung could offer the smartphone is four colour options — Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome Purple, and Awesome White. These colour options were shared by tipster Roland Quandt who also shared some official-looking renders for the Galaxy A52s 5G. These renders suggest that the design of the smartphone seems similar to the design of its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price (expected)

The price for the Galaxy A52s 5G has been tipped a couple of times now. According to tipster Snoopy (@snoopytech), the smartphone is expected to cost EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 39,500). This price matches a retailer listing which said the smartphone could be priced at EUR 434.64 (roughly Rs. 38,100). Tipster Yadav also claims that the smartphone could be priced at EUR 434 for its 128GB storage variant.

