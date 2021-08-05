Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's official-looking renders have surfaced online via two tipsters. The leaked renders suggest the design and four colour options that Samsung may offer with its upcoming mid-range smartphone. One of the tipsters also shared a key specification and the alleged price for the soon-to-be-launched smartphone. Late last month, the smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website that tipped some key specifications that Samsung could offer with the smartphone. There has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of the Galaxy A52s 5G.

The official-looking renders for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G were shared by tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt). The renders show the four options, named by another tipster, Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) — Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome Purple, and Awesome White. Samsung previously offered three of these options on the smartphone's predecessor, the Galaxy A52 5G, with Awesome Mint seemingly replacing the Awesome Blue option.

Samsung Galaxy A52's leaked renders show it may come with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @rquandt

Snoopy also added that Galaxy A52s 5G will be offered in a sole 128GB storage variant and is expected to be priced at around EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 39,600). The pricing and colour options match a recent retailer listing, which said the Galaxy A52s 5G would be priced at EUR 434.64 (roughly Rs. 38,400).

The design of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, as shown in the renders, seems similar to its predecessor. At the back, the design of the quad camera setup seems to be similar to the older phone that was launched back in March. Up front, the smartphone gets thin bezels around the touchscreen display. The selfie camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the display. On the right-hand side, the smartphone gets the volume rockers and the power button. The renders don't show the top or the bottom of the smartphone, so there is no way to determine how many speakers it will get and whether Samsung will give it a 3.5mm headphone jack.

To recall, late last month, the Galaxy A52s 5G was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number SM-A528B. It lists the Samsung smartphone to run Android 11 and is expected to come with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone was also listed with an octa-core processor codenamed 'lahaina' that is believed to be the Snapdragon 778G SoC with a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The Galaxy A52s 5G scored 770 points in the single-core and 2,804 points in the multi-core tests.

