Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Leaked Renders Show Design, Colour Options; Price Tipped Again

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is seen in four options — Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome Purple, and Awesome White.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 5 August 2021 12:35 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @rquandt

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's leaked renders suggest it may come with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G may be priced at EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 39,600)
  • The Awesome Mint colour option is the only new colour option
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has been spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's official-looking renders have surfaced online via two tipsters. The leaked renders suggest the design and four colour options that Samsung may offer with its upcoming mid-range smartphone. One of the tipsters also shared a key specification and the alleged price for the soon-to-be-launched smartphone. Late last month, the smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website that tipped some key specifications that Samsung could offer with the smartphone. There has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of the Galaxy A52s 5G.

The official-looking renders for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G were shared by tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt). The renders show the four options, named by another tipster, Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) — Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome Purple, and Awesome White. Samsung previously offered three of these options on the smartphone's predecessor, the Galaxy A52 5G, with Awesome Mint seemingly replacing the Awesome Blue option.

galaxy a52s 5g tweet body galaxy_a52s_5g_tweet_body

Samsung Galaxy A52's leaked renders show it may come with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @rquandt

Snoopy also added that Galaxy A52s 5G will be offered in a sole 128GB storage variant and is expected to be priced at around EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 39,600). The pricing and colour options match a recent retailer listing, which said the Galaxy A52s 5G would be priced at EUR 434.64 (roughly Rs. 38,400).

The design of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, as shown in the renders, seems similar to its predecessor. At the back, the design of the quad camera setup seems to be similar to the older phone that was launched back in March. Up front, the smartphone gets thin bezels around the touchscreen display. The selfie camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the display. On the right-hand side, the smartphone gets the volume rockers and the power button. The renders don't show the top or the bottom of the smartphone, so there is no way to determine how many speakers it will get and whether Samsung will give it a 3.5mm headphone jack.

To recall, late last month, the Galaxy A52s 5G was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number SM-A528B. It lists the Samsung smartphone to run Android 11 and is expected to come with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone was also listed with an octa-core processor codenamed 'lahaina' that is believed to be the Snapdragon 778G SoC with a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The Galaxy A52s 5G scored 770 points in the single-core and 2,804 points in the multi-core tests.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Specifications, Android, One UI
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
