Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Gets Software Update for RAM Expansion

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has received the RAM Plus feature to expand its memory by up to 4GB.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 September 2021 14:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G update in India brings August 2021 Android security patch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has started receiving a software update in India
  • It brings feature called RAM Plus to expand built-in memory
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G also receives camera stability improvements

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is getting a RAM upgrade to up to 4GB thanks to a new software update called RAM Plus. This allows the phone to virtually expand the built-in RAM in order to enhance multitasking on the phone. The software update also improves the camera stability of the Galaxy A52s 5G and carries underlying changes to improve its overall performance. There is also a new Android security patch. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in India earlier this month.

The RAM Plus feature uses onboard storage on the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G to virtually expand its RAM. The feature is traditionally known as memory paging and is available on Realme phones as Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE). It helps increase the built-in RAM by adding 4GB memory from the storage to improve multitasking experiences.

Samsung initially announced the RAM Plus feature at the time of unveiling the Galaxy A52s 5G in the UK last month. It appears to be reaching the India units of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G through the software update that has a build number A528BXXU1AUH9.

samsung galaxy a52s 5g software update ram plus feature image gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is getting firmware version A528BXXU1AUH9 in India

 

The update also brings the August 2021 Android security patch to the Galaxy A52s 5G. However, the same model in Europe last week received an update with the September Android security patch. That update carried firmware version A528BXXS1AUHA.

In addition to RAM Plus, the Indian update also includes improvements to offer better camera stability on the Galaxy A52s 5G. The new software build also improves the overall performance of the phone.

The update rollout was first reported by SamMobile, though Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its release. Further, the new software package is 250.49MB in size.

You can download the latest update by going through Settings > Software update and then tapping Download and install.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched as an upgrade to the Galaxy A52. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with 6GB and 8GB RAM options as well as 128GB of standard onboard storage. It also runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on top and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging support.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung RAM Plus, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
JioBook Laptop India Launch Could Be Soon, Tips Alleged BIS Listing

