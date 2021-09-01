Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, September 1 as the latest model in the Galaxy A series. The new Samsung phone comes with quad rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G also features a 120Hz AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos sound with its stereo speakers. Samsung first introduced the Galaxy A52s 5G in the UK last month as an upgrade to the Galaxy A52 5G. The phone, however, has many similarities with the earlier model, including the same display, battery, and cameras. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is targeted at young smartphone consumers and competes against the likes of the Realme GT Master Edition, OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, and the Mi 11X.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 37,499. In terms of availability, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will come in Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colours from Amazon, Samsung.com, and major retail outlets starting Wednesday.

Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G using their HDFC Bank cards are eligible to avail a cashback of Rs. 3,000. There will also be an upgrade bonus of Rs. 3,000 for customers exchanging their old phones in lieu of the Galaxy A52s 5G.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in the UK at GBP 409 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The chipset is notably a major change over the Galaxy A52 5G that came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G carries a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 optical image stabilisation (OIS) lens, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. The camera sensor also has a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor. Samsung has provided a 32-megapixel camera sensor in the front for selfies and video calling with an f/2.2 lens.

On the storage front, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has 128GB of internal storage as standard. The built-in storage also supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super Fast Charging (supported charger is provided in the box). The phone has an IP67-certified build that offers dust and water resistance. Besides, it measures 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

