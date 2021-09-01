Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India starts at Rs. 35,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 September 2021 12:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be available for purchase in India from Wednesday

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will go on sale in India in two variants
  • The Samsung phone was first launched in the UK last month
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G offers up to 8GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, September 1 as the latest model in the Galaxy A series. The new Samsung phone comes with quad rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G also features a 120Hz AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos sound with its stereo speakers. Samsung first introduced the Galaxy A52s 5G in the UK last month as an upgrade to the Galaxy A52 5G. The phone, however, has many similarities with the earlier model, including the same display, battery, and cameras. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is targeted at young smartphone consumers and competes against the likes of the Realme GT Master Edition, OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, and the Mi 11X.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 37,499. In terms of availability, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will come in Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colours from Amazon, Samsung.com, and major retail outlets starting Wednesday.

Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G using their HDFC Bank cards are eligible to avail a cashback of Rs. 3,000. There will also be an upgrade bonus of Rs. 3,000 for customers exchanging their old phones in lieu of the Galaxy A52s 5G.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in the UK at GBP 409 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The chipset is notably a major change over the Galaxy A52 5G that came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G carries a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 optical image stabilisation (OIS) lens, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. The camera sensor also has a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor. Samsung has provided a 32-megapixel camera sensor in the front for selfies and video calling with an f/2.2 lens.

On the storage front, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has 128GB of internal storage as standard. The built-in storage also supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super Fast Charging (supported charger is provided in the box). The phone has an IP67-certified build that offers dust and water resistance. Besides, it measures 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Electric Vehicle Charging Network in Britain to Be Vastly Expanded by Shell, Will Install 50,000 Posts by 2025

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  3. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  4. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour in India
  8. PUBG: New State Up for Pre-Registrations in India for Android, iPhone Users
  9. No Time to Die Release Date in India Revealed, Final Trailer Out
  10. VPNs in India Should Be Blocked, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
#Latest Stories
  1. LinkedIn Stories Short-Video Feature to Leave Platform on September 30, New Experience in Plans
  2. Realme 9 Series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India by the End of October: Report
  3. Google’s New AI-Based Tech Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  4. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Unveils 55,000 Corporate, Technology Jobs in First Hiring Push Under His Watch
  5. Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked
  6. Google Appeals France's 'Disproportionate' EUR 500-Million in Copyright Row
  7. Nokia G50 Renders, Price, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  8. Didi Workers Said to Get Union in Groundbreaking Move for China's Tech Sector
  9. WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Get Disappearing Mode Option in Privacy Settings
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE User Manual Surfaces Online, Shows Design Similar to Galaxy S21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com