Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has finally been launched weeks after being a part of the rumour mill. The new Samsung phone comes as an upgrade to the Galaxy A52 5G that was unveiled in March. It carries the same display, battery, and quad rear cameras that you get on the earlier model. However, as an upgrade, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC that is expected to deliver improved performance over the Snapdragon 750G chipset available on the Galaxy A52 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price is set at GBP 409 (roughly Rs. 41,800) for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet and Awesome Mint colours. On the availability front, the Galaxy A52s 5G will be available for pre-orders in the UK through Samsung's website starting August 24, with shipments beginning September 3.

To give some perspective, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was launched at GBP 399 (roughly Rs. 40,800) for the same 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. That model also went on sale in Europe with a starting price of EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 37,400).

Details about Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India and availability are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, the official support page of the Galaxy A52s was spotted on the Samsung India site last week to suggest its arrival in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. Samsung has also provided a feature called RAM Plus that is designed to expand the inbuilt memory using internal storage to deliver a faster multitasking experience. The Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.2 fixed focus lens.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

To enable dust and water resistance, Samsung has retained the IP67-certified build for the Galaxy A52s 5G that was also available on the Galaxy A52 5G. The Galaxy A52s also offers stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos sound.

Samsung Galaxy A52s packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super Fast Charging. A supported charger is provided in the box. This is unlike the Galaxy A52 5G that did support 25W charging but came with a 15W adapter. Besides, the phone measures 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams. Both dimensions and weight are identical to those of the Galaxy A52 5G.