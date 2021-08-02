Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price, Variant Details Tipped by a Retailer Ahead Launch

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G may be priced more than the Galaxy A52 5G.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 August 2021 10:40 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may soon get Galaxy A52s 5G as its upgrade

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price is tipped to be set at EUR 434.64
  • The Samsung phone has appeared in four distinct colour variants
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price has appeared on a retailer's website in Europe ahead of its launch, according to a report. The listing is also said to suggest the storage variants and colour options of the Samsung phone that is expected to come as an upgrade to the existing Galaxy A52 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is speculated to debut in Europe in the coming days. However, the phone is also likely to come to India soon, as it purportedly appeared on a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing last month.

Technology blog DealNTech has spotted the European retailer's site carrying the listing of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. The site suggested that the smartphone would come in Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A52s price (expected)

On the pricing front, the retailer site reportedly showed that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G would be available at EUR 434.64 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the 128GB storage variant. The pricing is higher than that of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G that was launched at EUR 349 (Rs. 30,800) in March. However, it is slightly lower than the EUR 449 (Rs. 39,600) pricing recently suggested by tipster Ishan Agarwal. There could be some changes in the actual price of the Galaxy A52s over what has appeared online. Also, the phone may not come in a single storage variant and could be available in lower and higher storage options as well.

Samsung Galaxy A52s specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A52s was recently spotted on Geekbench with Android 11 and 8GB of RAM. The phone is also speculated to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It may retain the hole-punch display design of the Galaxy A52 and come with multiple rear cameras.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
