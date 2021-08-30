Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1, Company Confirms 3 Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1, Company Confirms 3 Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is expected to launch with the same specifications as the UK variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 August 2021 11:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1, Company Confirms 3 Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G to be offered in Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be unveiled at 12pm (noon) on September 1
  • It is expected to come in two storage variants
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price could start at Rs. 35,999

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is set to launch in India later this week, the South Korean tech giant confirmed via a tweet. The colour options for the upcoming smartphone have also been confirmed via the post. The Galaxy A52s 5G may retain the same specifications as the variant sold in the UK. It may get a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 4,500mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display.

The tweet by Samsung mentions that the Galaxy A52s 5G will be unveiled in India on September 1 at 12pm (noon). The tweet also mentions that the upcoming smartphone will be offered in three colour options — Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. Additionally, Samsung also shared a link to get notified about the launch.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India (expected)

Last week, tipster Abhishek Yadav shared that the smartphone may come in two storage variants — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage. The former is expected to be priced at Rs. 35,999, while the latter may be priced at Rs. 37,499.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications (UK variant)

Launched in the UK earlier this month, the Galaxy A52s 5G runs Android 11-based One UI 3. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Its 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, it gets a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor. It also gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Samsung has packed a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme C21Y Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme.com Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
iPhone 13 Will Use LEO Satellite Communication to Enable Voice Calls, Messages Without Cellular Coverage: Kuo

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1, Company Confirms 3 Colour Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements Have Changed
  2. Mi Smart Band 6 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Today
  3. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Launched in India: All Details
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. JioPhone Next Said to Go on Pre-Bookings in India Next Week
  7. Google Pay Said to Offer Fixed Deposit Facility in India
  8. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  9. Cardano Is Undergoing a Major Update: All You Need to Know
  10. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Google, WeChat Digital Wallets May Face New Regulation Laws in Australia
  2. iPhone 13 Will Use LEO Satellite Communication to Enable Voice Calls, Messages Without Cellular Coverage: Kuo
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1, Company Confirms 3 Colour Options
  4. Realme C21Y Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme.com Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  5. Bharti Airtel Plans to Raise Up to Rs. 21,000 Crores via Share Sale in Preparation for 5G Launch
  6. Google Play App Store Revenue Hit $11.2 Billion in 2019, Unsealed Court Filing Shows
  7. Mi Smart Band 6 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. SpaceX Launches Ants, Avocados, Robot to International Space Station
  9. Clubhouse Launches Spatial Audio Feature to Help Chats Feel Life-Like
  10. Hyundai, GM EV Battery Fires Linked to Cells Manufactured at LG Plants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com