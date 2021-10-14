Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Mint Colour Option Launched in India for 8GB RAM Variant

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Mint Colour Option Launched in India for 8GB RAM Variant

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 37,999.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 October 2021 14:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Mint Colour Option Launched in India for 8GB RAM Variant

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • HDFC Bank credit, debit card holders to get Rs. 6,000 instant cashback
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has received a new colour option. Apart from this, there have been no other additions to the second 5G smartphone in the Galaxy A-series lineup. Additionally, the smartphone is being offered with an instant discount for HDFC Bank card holders. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, when launched in September, was offered in three colour options. Samsung's 5G-enabled smartphone runs Android 11 with One UI 3 skin on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, bank offers

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's (Review) new Awesome Mint colour option is only available for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs. 37,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 35,999. The three colour options available from launch are Awesome Black, Awesome Purple, and Awesome White colour options.

In addition, to the new colour option, the Samsung mid-range smartphone is being offered with an instant cashback of Rs. 6,000 for HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G runs Android 11-based One UI 3. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. For optics, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 5-megapixel macro and telephoto sensors. The phone has a 32-megapixel primary selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Samsung smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It has an IP67-certified build for dust and water resistance. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G measures 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • High-quality stereo speakers
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good selfie camera
  • Fluid software experience
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Video recording lacks stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Electric Vehicles in India: Businesses Seek Government Support to Meet 2030 Target

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Mint Colour Option Launched in India for 8GB RAM Variant
