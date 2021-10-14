Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has received a new colour option. Apart from this, there have been no other additions to the second 5G smartphone in the Galaxy A-series lineup. Additionally, the smartphone is being offered with an instant discount for HDFC Bank card holders. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, when launched in September, was offered in three colour options. Samsung's 5G-enabled smartphone runs Android 11 with One UI 3 skin on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, bank offers

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's (Review) new Awesome Mint colour option is only available for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs. 37,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 35,999. The three colour options available from launch are Awesome Black, Awesome Purple, and Awesome White colour options.

In addition, to the new colour option, the Samsung mid-range smartphone is being offered with an instant cashback of Rs. 6,000 for HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G runs Android 11-based One UI 3. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. For optics, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 5-megapixel macro and telephoto sensors. The phone has a 32-megapixel primary selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Samsung smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It has an IP67-certified build for dust and water resistance. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G measures 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.