Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Getting One UI 4.0 Update Based on Android 12 in India and Europe: Report

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Getting One UI 4.0 Update Based on Android 12 in India and Europe: Report

Eligible Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G handsets in the European and Indian markets are reportedly receiving the update.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 January 2022 13:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Getting One UI 4.0 Update Based on Android 12 in India and Europe: Report

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Android 12 update reportedly comes with firmware version A528BXXU1BUL7

Highlights
  • Samsung started rolling out a new security update for Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Android 12 update brings One UI 4.0 as a new custom skin
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in September 2021

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has reportedly started getting the Android 12 update in India and European countries. The update is said to bring One UI 4.0 — the latest custom skin by the South Korean company — along with the January 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy A-series handset. The Android 12 update comes with firmware version A528BXXU1BUL7. The company has already rolled out the security update for devices including Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, and Galaxy Z Fold 2. Samsung unveiled Galaxy A52s 5G in India in September last year.

As per a report by SamMobile, One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 for Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is currently rolling out in India and European countries including France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland It is said to have a size of 2.2GB. As mentioned, the update reportedly comes with firmware version A528BXXU1BUL7 and brings the January Android security patch to Galaxy A52s 5G handsets in the above--mentioned regions.

The update brings some of the core Android 12 features alongside the list of upgrades under One UI 4.0. It includes an enhanced picture-in-picture feature that allows users to watch videos while checking something else on the phone. Further, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G update reportedly add improved edge panels, easy access to pop-up window options, and upgrades to the search option in the file manager and message app in the Samsung device.

Eligible Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G handsets will receive the latest update automatically. Users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. It is recommended to update smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and put on charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in India in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The high-end model with 8GB + 128GB storage costs Rs. 37,499.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • High-quality stereo speakers
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good selfie camera
  • Fluid software experience
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Video recording lacks stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A Series, Samsung Security Update, January Android security patch, Android 12, Samsung, One UI 4.0
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Global Variants, Redmi Note 11S Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Getting One UI 4.0 Update Based on Android 12 in India and Europe: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  3. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Goes Global, Redmi Note 11S Debuts Alongside
  5. Vivo Y75 5G Design, Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Cryptocurrency Bill at Union Budget 2022: Here's What to Expect
  7. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Set for February 9: All the Details
  9. Tata Sky Binge+ Reportedly Adding Netflix via OTA Update
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped to Feature Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W Fast Charging
#Latest Stories
  1. Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika Is Now The Fame Game, Out February 25 on Netflix
  2. Vivo Y75 5G With Triple Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Tesla Forecasts Over 50 Percent Growth in EV Deliveries in 2022, Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates
  4. LG Display Reports 30 Percent Slump in Quarterly Profit, Hit by Lower TV Panel Prices
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Getting One UI 4.0 Update Based on Android 12 in India and Europe: Report
  6. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Global Variants, Redmi Note 11S Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  8. Apple Said to Be Working on New Service That Lets Users Accept Payments by Tapping Credit Card on iPhone
  9. Xiaomi to Introduce MIUI 13 to Global Devices in Q1 2022, Bring Improved Efficiency and Personalisation
  10. Spotify Removing Neil Young's Music After His Ultimatum Over Joe Rogan's Podcast
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.