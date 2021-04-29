Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A52 Update Brings Galaxy S21’s Camera Features, Improvements

Samsung Galaxy A52 also gets April 2021 Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 April 2021 17:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52 Update Brings Galaxy S21’s Camera Features, Improvements

Samsung Galaxy A52 sports a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 update is rolling out in Indonesia
  • The update is 415.53MB in size
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC

Samsung Galaxy A52 is receiving an update that brings camera features from the Galaxy S21 series. Alongside, the update also comes bundled with April 2021 Android security patch and improvements to existing functions. The update is currently rolling out in Indonesia but should be released to other regions in the coming weeks. The smartphone was launched in March 2021 and runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. Galaxy A52 features a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

The update for Samsung Galaxy A52 was first spotted by TizenHelp. The update brings new features to the camera and a few improvements to existing functions. The camera gets three new modes in the portrait mode — High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effect — along with improvements to picture quality. Additionally, Samsung has improved the call quality, stability of the touchscreen. It also upgrades phone security with the April Android security patch.

The firmware version for the update is A525FXXU1AUD2 and is 415.53MB in size. It is recommended that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is updated while connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charge. As mentioned, it is currently rolling out in Indonesia but is expected to be rolled out in other regions soon. If for some reason the update doesn't reach your device, you can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to manually check for the update.

galaxy a52 update body tizenhelp 1 galaxy_a52_update_body_tizenhelp

Samsung Galaxy A52 changelog shows new additions to the smartphone
Photo Credit: TizenHelp

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy A52 in March 2021. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, expandable to 1TB using a microSD card. It features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. It has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications, April 2021 Security Patch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy A52 Update Brings Galaxy S21’s Camera Features, Improvements
