Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000, Now Starts at Rs. 27,499

Samsung Galaxy A52 was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 26,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 September 2021 16:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000, Now Starts at Rs. 27,499

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy A52 has emerged as the latest phone in India to receive an increased pricing

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India has been increased
  • The Samsung phone comes in two distinct variants
  • Hiked pricing of Samsung Galaxy A52 is applicable across all channels

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India has been increased by Rs. 1,000, the company has confirmed to Gadgets 360. The Samsung phone was launched in March this year with a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, and an IP67-certified build. Samsung Galaxy A52 also comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and has up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy A-series phone was launched alongside the Galaxy A72, though the latter has not received a price hike in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India

As a result of the latest revision, Samsung Galaxy A52 is now available at Rs. 27,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone was launched in the country at Rs. 26,499. Similar to its base variant, the 8GB + 128GB storage option now has an increased price tag of Rs. 28,999, up from Rs. 27,999.

The price hike was initially reported by MySmartPrice. Samsung confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it is applicable through all retail channels in the country. The increased pricing was also reflecting on the Samsung India online store and Amazon at the time of writing.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on One UI 3.1 with Android 11 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also carries a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The rear camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone includes 128GB of onboard storage as standard and packs a 4,500mAh battery with up to 25W fast charging.

The price hike of Samsung Galaxy A52 comes just a couple of days after the launch of the Galaxy A52s. Companies including Realme and Xiaomi also recently raised the pricing of their affordable phones.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Shang-Chi Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000, Now Starts at Rs. 27,499
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  3. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  4. WhatsApp Banned 3 Million Accounts in India in Less Than Two Months
  5. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  6. Google’s New AI Tool Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  7. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  8. How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats From iPhone to Samsung Phones
  9. Watch The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice Trailer
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Allegedly Goes Live in Russia, Launch Could Be Imminent
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000, Now Starts at Rs. 27,499
  3. Shang-Chi Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Teardown Video Shows Difficulty in Replacing Battery and Display
  5. Cryptocurrency Investment 101: How to Calculate Moving Average and Why is it Important
  6. SMIC to Invest $8.87 Billion for New Chip Plant in Shanghai
  7. Twitter Users Crack Mystery Behind Samosas With Serial Numbers
  8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro With 11th-Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen Processors, Up to 2.2K Display Launched in India
  9. Twitter Plans 'Social Privacy' Tools; Will Allow Users to Control Who Can See Posts, Hide Old Tweets
  10. Self-Driving Trucks Launched by Brazil’s Vale at Its Largest Iron Mine Carajas
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com