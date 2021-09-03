Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India has been increased by Rs. 1,000, the company has confirmed to Gadgets 360. The Samsung phone was launched in March this year with a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, and an IP67-certified build. Samsung Galaxy A52 also comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and has up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy A-series phone was launched alongside the Galaxy A72, though the latter has not received a price hike in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India

As a result of the latest revision, Samsung Galaxy A52 is now available at Rs. 27,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone was launched in the country at Rs. 26,499. Similar to its base variant, the 8GB + 128GB storage option now has an increased price tag of Rs. 28,999, up from Rs. 27,999.

The price hike was initially reported by MySmartPrice. Samsung confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it is applicable through all retail channels in the country. The increased pricing was also reflecting on the Samsung India online store and Amazon at the time of writing.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on One UI 3.1 with Android 11 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also carries a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The rear camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone includes 128GB of onboard storage as standard and packs a 4,500mAh battery with up to 25W fast charging.

The price hike of Samsung Galaxy A52 comes just a couple of days after the launch of the Galaxy A52s. Companies including Realme and Xiaomi also recently raised the pricing of their affordable phones.

