Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site in multiple listings, hinting at a couple of details about the phone. For instance, the handset has been listed on the site with model numbers SM-A526U, SM-A526U1, and SM-526W, suggesting that the phone may come in three variants. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M62 5G has been listed with the model number SM-M626B alongside the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G on Bluetooth SIG, hinting that the latter may launch in a few markets under the Galaxy M series moniker.

The Bluetooth SIG certification site has listed the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with the model numbers SM-A526U, SM-A526U1, and SM-526W. All of these are listed to support Bluetooth v5 and indicate that there may be three variants of the phone at launch. Of course, this could just mean differences in storage and RAM options, and nothing more. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is largely expected to launch on March 17 at Samsung's dedicated ‘Galaxy Awesome Unpacked' event.

Additionally, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M62 5G is listed with model numbers SM-M626B and SM-A526B. This suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may launch in a few markets as the Samsung Galaxy M62 5G. There's no clarity on which markets will see this happen. A similar rebranding was recently also reported about the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, which is expected to launch in a few markets as the Samsung Galaxy M42. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M62 4G model was launched in Thailand last month as a rebadged model of the Galaxy F62 launched in India.

As for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, it is tipped to feature an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and pack a 4,500mAh battery. As for cameras, the quad camera module at the back is reported to feature a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and another 2-megapixel assisting lens. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

