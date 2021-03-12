Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site, May Launch as Galaxy M62 5G in Few Markets

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site, May Launch as Galaxy M62 5G in Few Markets

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy M62 5G is listed on Bluetooth SIG with model numbers SM-M626B and SM-A526B.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 March 2021 13:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site, May Launch as Galaxy M62 5G in Few Markets

Photo Credit: Jarir.com

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may launch on March 17

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is reported to be powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may have a quad camera setup at the back
  • The phone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site in multiple listings, hinting at a couple of details about the phone. For instance, the handset has been listed on the site with model numbers SM-A526U, SM-A526U1, and SM-526W, suggesting that the phone may come in three variants. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M62 5G has been listed with the model number SM-M626B alongside the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G on Bluetooth SIG, hinting that the latter may launch in a few markets under the Galaxy M series moniker.

The Bluetooth SIG certification site has listed the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with the model numbers SM-A526U, SM-A526U1, and SM-526W. All of these are listed to support Bluetooth v5 and indicate that there may be three variants of the phone at launch. Of course, this could just mean differences in storage and RAM options, and nothing more. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is largely expected to launch on March 17 at Samsung's dedicated ‘Galaxy Awesome Unpacked' event.

Additionally, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M62 5G is listed with model numbers SM-M626B and SM-A526B. This suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may launch in a few markets as the Samsung Galaxy M62 5G. There's no clarity on which markets will see this happen. A similar rebranding was recently also reported about the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, which is expected to launch in a few markets as the Samsung Galaxy M42. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M62 4G model was launched in Thailand last month as a rebadged model of the Galaxy F62 launched in India.

As for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, it is tipped to feature an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and pack a 4,500mAh battery. As for cameras, the quad camera module at the back is reported to feature a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and another 2-megapixel assisting lens. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M62 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Godzilla vs. Kong India Release Date Brought Forward to March 24
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site, May Launch as Galaxy M62 5G in Few Markets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Teased Again in Promo Video With Hasselblad-Branded Cameras
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  3. A Digital Image Was Just Auctioned — for $69 Million
  4. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  5. YouTube Set to Deduct US Taxes From Creators Outside US
  6. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Acer Nitro 5 Refreshed With Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics Card in India
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications
  10. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site, May Launch as Galaxy M62 5G in Few Markets
  2. Godzilla vs. Kong India Release Date Brought Forward to March 24
  3. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Get Low Bandwidth Mode to Improve Video Calls Over Poor Connections
  4. OnePlus Nord Android 11 Update Rollout Paused Due to Bugs, Company Working on Updated Build
  5. Voot Select Is the New Home for Paramount+ and Showtime Originals
  6. Nokia Signs Patent License Pact With Samsung for Innovations in Video Standards
  7. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Sues Former Employee Over Alleged Leaked Secrets to Media
  9. Redmi TV Teased to Offer HDR Support Ahead of India Launch, 4K Panel Expected
  10. Alibaba May Face Record Fine From Antitrust Regulators in China: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com