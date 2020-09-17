Samsung Galaxy A52 to Pack 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup: Report

Samsung Galaxy A52's camera specifications have emerged online. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, as per an online report. Samsung is reportedly developing the Galaxy A52 right now, and it will be a few months before the phone is launched. While no other details are available right now, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is anticipated to be released end of this year or the start of next year.

A report by Galaxy Club says that Samsung Galaxy A52 will have a macro camera, but won't carry a zoom lens. The 64-megapixel primary camera will be an upgrade from Samsung Galaxy A51's 48-megapixel primary sensor. So far, no information about the wide-angle camera and depth sensor has emerged.

Samsung Galaxy A52 will support 5G, as per the report, but it is expected that the phone will be available in LTE variant as well, like its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A51 have been Samsung's most popular mid-range smartphone, with the latter's 5G variant being the most affordable 5G phone by Samsung currently available.

Samsung Galaxy A52 was among the nine phone names that the South Korean company had trademarked in January. The other phones trademarked by Samsung were Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung Galaxy A32, Samsung Galaxy A42, Samsung Galaxy A62, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A82, and Samsung Galaxy A92.

A report by The Elec in June had said that Samsung will be adding wireless charging capabilities to its Galaxy A (2021) series. The report had said that this was being done in order to strengthen the competitiveness of mid-ranged phones. As of now, only Samsung's premium phones like the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series have wireless charging.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.