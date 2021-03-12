Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 are expected to launch on March 17 and it looks like pricing or the two smartphones has been leaked. They may be launched in two RAM and storage configurations with the Galaxy A52 starting at Rs. 26,499 and the Galaxy A72 starting at Rs. 34,999. The two phones will be successors to the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, respectively, and there have been several leaks for the two upcoming phones that offer a glimpse into the specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 price in India (expected)

According to a report by MySmartPrice citing industry sources, the Galaxy A52 could be priced at Rs. 26,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. There is also expected to be an 8GB + 128GB storage model that could cost Rs. 27,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy A72 is expected to be offered in an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration that may cost Rs. 34,999 and an 8GB + 256GB storage variant that may cost Rs. 37,999.

The two phones are expected to be announced at the company's Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event scheduled for March 17. It should be noted that Samsung has not confirmed the pricing for the two phones or if they will be launched at the event.

The report also states that the company will likely skip the 5G model of the Galaxy A52 in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G recently appeared in an unboxing video on YouTube. It shows the design and the specifications of the phone. The Galaxy A52 may come with a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 750 SoC and run Android 11. The YouTuber said the phone has a 4,500mAh battery. In terms of optics, there is could be a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy A52 5G could come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a central hole-punch cutout at the front.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A72 could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The Galaxy A72 is expected to pack a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. At the front, a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor is expected. The Galaxy A72 is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.