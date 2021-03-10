Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Launch Expected on March 17 as Company Schedules Virtual Event

Samsung’s Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event will take place at 10am ET (8:30pm IST) on Tuesday, March 17.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 March 2021 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Moboaesthetics

Samsung Galaxy A52 come with an IP67-rated build

Highlights
  • Samsung is hosting Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event virtually next week
  • An unboxing video of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been posted on YouTube
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 4G also reportedly appears on Google Play Console

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 launch is expected on March 17 during a virtual event that the company is hosting. The event, which the South Korean company calls the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked, will be livestreamed virtually via Samsung's official channel on YouTube. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are among the most anticipated smartphones of 2021 and have been subject to various leaks and rumours. The phones are speculated to have 4G and 5G versions and are expected to come under Samsung's mid-range segment. In addition to the forthcoming launch event, an unboxing video of the Samsung Galaxy A52 has emerged on YouTube. The Samsung Galaxy A52 4G model has also reportedly appeared on Google Play Console with some specifications.

The Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event will take place at 10am ET (8:30pm IST) on Tuesday, March 17. It will be livestreamed through Samsung's YouTube channel. The livestream will also be accessible through the Samsung Newsroom site.

samsung galaxy awesome unpacked a52 a72 image Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event is scheduled for March 17
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Although Samsung hasn't clearly mentioned any details about the products it is set to launch at the event, the word “Awesome” in the title suggests the debut of new Galaxy A-series phones. These are expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 if we go by the recent reports.

“Join us on March 17 for the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked to hear how Samsung Electronics is bringing Awesome to everyone,” the company said while announcing the launch event on the Samsung Newsroom site.

The March 17 launch date for the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 was also recently tipped online.

Just days ahead of its expected launch, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has appeared in an unboxing video that has been posted on YouTube by mobile phones-focussed Moboaesthetics. The video shows the new Samsung phone purportedly along with its retail box and in-box contents. This includes a 15W fast charger, though customers are said to have the option to upgrade to a faster, more powerful 25W charger.

The purported retail box of the Samsung Galaxy A52 also includes a standard USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable and a TPU case. Further, the phone will come with IP67 rating that makes it a dust- and water-resistant device. It will have a hole-punch display design.

The unboxing video also shows the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G running PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty without any lag.

Separately, MySmartPrice reports that the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G has appeared on Google Play Console with the model number a52q. The online listing shows that the phone carries Qualcomm SM7125, which is part number of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone is listed to have 8GB of RAM, a full-HD+ (1,080x2,009 pixels) display, and Adreno 618 GPU. It will also apparently run on Android 11.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 — along with the Galaxy A72 — is expected to launch in markets including India shortly after the global launch next week. Support pages of both phones recently appeared in the UAE to suggest their imminent debut.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 4G, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A72 5G, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
