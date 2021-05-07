Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G launched in Europe in March 2021.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 May 2021 19:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has the model number SM-A526B/DS in India
  • It comes with a 15W charger despite supporting 25W charging
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes in four colour options

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G's support page has gone live in India suggesting its imminent launch in the country. The model number visible on the support page for the smartphone is SM-A526B/DS. The webpage doesn't mention any other information regarding the smartphone. Samsung launched the 5G smartphone globally earlier this year in March along with Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. The Galaxy A52 5G comes with Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G support website, prices (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has seen its support page go live in the country, a listing for the model name SM-A526B/DS first spotted by 91Mobiles. This marks an imminent launch of the smartphone that was launched globally in March. It was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 38,000) and is offered in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options. There is, however, no information on the 5G smartphone by Samsung regarding its pricing and launch in India. Another report states that the Galaxy A52 5G may soon be launched in India as it was spotted on a BIS listing with the same model name.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications

Launched globally in March 2021, the Galaxy A52 5G runs One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, it is powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. For storage, it comes with 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. For optics, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, along with a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The Galaxy A52 5G has a 32-megapixel primary sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery bundled with a 15W charger despite supporting 25W charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Honor Tab X7 With MediaTek SoC, Honor MagicBook X Series With Intel 10th Gen Processors Launched
WhatsApp May 15 Deadline for Accepting New Privacy Policy Terms Scrapped

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  4. Twitter Adds Tip Jars to Help Creators, Journalists Monetise Content
  5. OnePlus Watch Gets Always-on Display With Latest Update
  6. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  7. Is Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Releasing Today?
  8. Mi TV P1 Series Running Android TV, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. This Indian Startup Has ‘Killed All Work-Related Chats Post 6pm and Holidays’
  10. Snapchat for iOS Gets Dark Mode: How to Enable It on Your iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. Honor Tab X7 With MediaTek SoC, Honor MagicBook X Series With Intel 10th Gen Processors Launched
  3. Realme V25 Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 768G SoC, TENAA Listing Suggests Could Be Rebranded Oppo K9 5G
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Launch Date Tipped; May Come With S Pen Support
  5. OnePlus to Bring New Theme Store With OxygenOS 12, Plans to Discuss With Users During Open Ears Forum on May 18
  6. Zoom Fatigue Is Real: Platform’s CEO Eric Yuan Admits He’s Affected by It
  7. Gboard App Update for Wear OS Brings Multi-Language Support, Enhanced Word Suggestions to Smartwatches
  8. Redmi Smart TV With Full-HD Display, MediaTek T31 SoC Could Launch Soon, Spotted in Google Play Console Listing
  9. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Joins Steering Committee of Global Task Force on Pandemic Response
  10. Sennheiser Consumer Unit to Be Purchased by Hearing Aid Maker Sonova for EUR 200 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com