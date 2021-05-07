Samsung Galaxy A52 5G's support page has gone live in India suggesting its imminent launch in the country. The model number visible on the support page for the smartphone is SM-A526B/DS. The webpage doesn't mention any other information regarding the smartphone. Samsung launched the 5G smartphone globally earlier this year in March along with Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. The Galaxy A52 5G comes with Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G support website, prices (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has seen its support page go live in the country, a listing for the model name SM-A526B/DS first spotted by 91Mobiles. This marks an imminent launch of the smartphone that was launched globally in March. It was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 38,000) and is offered in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options. There is, however, no information on the 5G smartphone by Samsung regarding its pricing and launch in India. Another report states that the Galaxy A52 5G may soon be launched in India as it was spotted on a BIS listing with the same model name.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications

Launched globally in March 2021, the Galaxy A52 5G runs One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, it is powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. For storage, it comes with 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. For optics, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, along with a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The Galaxy A52 5G has a 32-megapixel primary sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery bundled with a 15W charger despite supporting 25W charging.

